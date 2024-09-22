Let Me Listen, Let Me Dream: South Holland Master Chorale Concerts

South Holland, IL—(ENEWSPF)—South Holland Master Chorale will present a pair of concerts with the theme “Let me listen, let me dream, let me love, let me sing.”

The concerts, Oct. 6 in Tinley Park and Oct. 13 in South Holland, will feature works by various composers from around the world exploring themes of listening to one another and dreaming. The composers dream of a better, more loving world, expressed through the power of singing.

“The human voice can connect and communicate like none other,” said the chorale’s music director, Philip Bauman. “We hope to celebrate, soothe, console, and inspire our communities through song.”

The concert will be on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, and on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, 880 E. 154th Street, South Holland. Admission to the concerts is free, but we will accept donations.

Listen and Dream: From the Masters to Contemporary Composers

From masters such as Mozart, Maurice Duruflé and Ralph Vaughn Williams to contemporary composers including Renee Esmail, Jocelyn Hagen, Dan Forrest, Marques Garrett, Rob Dietz and Steven Webb, these concerts set to music texts by William Butler Yeats, Edgar Allen Poe, Noor Unnahar, James Weldon Johnson, Tony Silvestri and others, “who explore the many emotions of the human condition from divergent yet powerful viewpoints,” Bauman said.

Cellist Patricia White, a frequent member of the SHMC orchestra, will join the chorale for a couple of selections. She is also the principal cellist of the South Shore Orchestra and the Michigan City Messiah and a member of the Northwest Indiana Symphony. Pat is a graduate of the Juilliard School and a founding member of Lakeside Artists Guild & Academy. The latter is a nonprofit ensemble committed to performing and teaching fine arts. Additionally, Mrs. White is an adjunct professor of cello at Olivet Nazarene University.

Organ Solo at October 6th Concert

St. Julie Billiart, organist, and Music Director John Ligda will perform a solo selection at the October 6th concert. “This will be a special treat for our audience,” said Bauman, “Mr. Ligda is a superb organist, and any chance to share his talents with our audience is something I can’t resist.”

“I’m excited to bring different instrumentalists and colors to our concert to blend with the sounds of our exquisite chorus. These musicians will provide an inspiring energy as they join our amazingly talented accompanist, Marilyn Bourgeois, to create an uplifting and joyful concert that celebrates the power of the human voice,” stated Bauman.

For more information, visit southhollandmasterchorale.org, phone 708-210-2913, or email info@ southholandmasterchorale.org.