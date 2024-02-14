Cook County Launches $30 Million Healthy Homes Initiative for Income-Eligible Families

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest residents in Cook County can participate in an income-based program to create healthy homes for families.

Cook County has introduced a new $30 million initiative named Healthy Homes for Healthy Families. The program’s goal is to support income-eligible families in suburban Cook County by offering comprehensive home upgrades at no cost. The initiative focuses on enhancing the safety, health, energy efficiency, and water conservation of single-family and two- to four-unit residential buildings. It is led by the County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES)

Healthy Homes for Healthy Families works to alleviate the financial strain of costly home repairs. This is both for owners and renters while also aiming to improve living conditions. This will potentially lead to reduced energy and water bills and may also increase property values for participants.

Areas of Focus can Include:

Removal or Treatment of Health Hazards, such as mold, pests, unsafe electrical or radon

Lead remediation work, such as window replacement, repainting, or sealing surfaces of walls, ceilings, or porches

Structural repairs

Plumbing repairs and water conservation upgrades

Weatherization, such as air sealing and insulation

Installation of high-efficiency appliances, such as heating and cooling systems, water heaters, stoves, ovens, or dryers

The initiative underscores Cook County’s commitment to creating healthier living environments and supporting its residents by making homes safer and more economical. Interested parties in Park Forest and other suburban areas can visit the program’s website at http://healthyhomescc.org to learn more and verify their eligibility for the program.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest, edited with the help of ChatGPT4.