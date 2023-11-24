Energy Assistance Program Available to Low-Income Households

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest residents may be eligible for energy assistance through the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program offers qualified applicants help with their heating and cooling costs, weatherization, and energy-related home repairs.

On Thursday, November 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Village of Park Forest will host an event in the village hall to assist those interested in applying.

Who Is Eligible for Energy Assistance?

The program targets low-income residents. Older residents, disabled people, and those with children under six receive priority. A low-income resident has an income of less than $2,430 a month or $29,160 a year. The qualifying income level increases with larger household sizes. For example, a household of four qualifies with a monthly income of less than $5,000 or $60,000 per year.

Residents may be automatically eligible if they or a family member participates in benefit programs such as:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),

Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

What Documentation Do I Need?

Applicants should bring copies of their photo ID, social security card, proof of income, and electric or gas bills (current or delinquent). Note: copying facilities will not be available at the village hall. All those applying need to bring copies of the required documents.

The flyer announcing the event is below. Note that the time of the event is incorrect on the flyer. The event will end at 2 p.m., not 3 p.m.

More information on LIHEAP, including additional qualifying income information and required documentation, can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce Utility Bill Assistance website or at their Community Action Agencies website.

Information on the program is also available at 708-833-7031.