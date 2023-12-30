2024 Picnic, Camping Permits Go on Sale Jan. 2: Will Co. Forest Preserve District

Will County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Forest Preserve District of Will County 2024 picnic and camping permits will go on sale on Jan. 2 on a first come, first served basis.



Permits will be available at 8 a.m. online at ReconnectWithNature.org and in person at Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.



At 10 a.m. Jan. 2, people may purchase in-person permits at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, permits will be available at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.



Please note: Any group of 25 or more gathering in a preserve or at a visitor center must obtain a permit in advance. You can get a picnic permit if you’re using a picnic shelter. If you do not need a picnic shelter, you need a special use permit to ensure space and parking are available at your location and that Forest Preserve staff and police are aware of your visit. To obtain a special use permit, email [email protected] or call 815-722-5894.

Picnic Permits

Picnic permits are available for over 30 rentable shelters in forest preserves throughout Will County. Groups of 25 or more must have permits. We encourage permits for smaller groups that want to ensure the use of a specific shelter location. Browse picnic permit details and view photos of the shelters on the Picnicking Page before deciding on a location for your 2024 get-together with family, friends or colleagues.

Camping Permits

Tent camping is allowed at Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road Access in Wesley Township, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township, Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access in Shorewood, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon and Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Township.

You may obtain camping permits online or in person. Visit the Camping Page to view campsites and learn more about each location. You must have a permit no less than two business days before the reservation.

Additional Permits

2024 dog park permits have been on sale since November 1. The Forest Preserve has six dog parks throughout Will County.



Permits are also required for non-district events and photos and videos taken in the preserves by a for-profit photographer.



For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.