Congresswoman Kelly’s Bill to Protect Seniors from Scams Passes House

Congresswoman Robin Kelly. (SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- On April 15, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 446, the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-02) and Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH-12).

“Seniors have had so much to worry about during the COVID-19 pandemic – from staying healthy, to worrying about friends and family, to not being able to see their loved ones,” said Rep. Kelly. “As seniors are navigating how to get vaccines and safely get access to services, we need to stop the scammers trying to steal their personal information and money. This bill will help educate seniors about ongoing scams and empower them with resources to report attempted scams to law enforcement.”

“Throughout the pandemic, uncertainty has led to many Americans falling victim to scam callers – especially vulnerable populations like seniors,” said Rep. Balderson. “We have a responsibility to stop bad actors, like these scam artists, in their tracks. That starts with empowering the American people with information to better protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victim. I’d like to thank Representative Kelly for working with me on this important bill.”

The Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act requires the Federal Trade Commission to report on and increase awareness regarding scams targeting older adults. Specifically, the commission must:

Report on the number and type of scams that target older adults and provide policy recommendations to prevent such scams;

Revise the commission’s web portal with current information about such scams, including contact information for law enforcement and adult protective services agencies; and

Coordinate with media outlets and law enforcement to disseminate such information.

