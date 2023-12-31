COVID-19 Uptick: Village Offers Free COVID Testing

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Department of Public Health has warned residents of the increasing risk of COVID-19. We are still amid the current uptick in COVID-19. Hospital admissions related to the virus remain relatively low in suburban Cook County. However, officials note the concerning uptick in COVID-19, with admissions nearly doubling since the start of November. Emergency room visits linked to COVID have been on a steady rise since early October.

Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck stressed the importance of remaining vigilant during the festive season. “We want to encourage Cook County residents to stay cautious during this holiday season,” he said. “The most effective way to safeguard yourself and your loved ones from COVID, flu, and RSV is by staying up-to-date with recommended vaccinations. It’s science in action, it’s safe, it’s proven, and it works.”

Dr. Hasbrouck is the Chief Operating Officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health,

COVID-19 Uptick Continues

Recent data from the Cook County Department of Public Health, covering the week ending November 25, reveals seven COVID-19 hospital admissions for every 100,000 residents in suburban Cook County. As of December 23, that figure has risen to nine COVID-19 hospital admissions for every 100,000 residents. Notably, most of these admissions are among individuals aged 65 and older.

To facilitate proactive measures, the Village of Park Forest offers free walk-up COVID testing at Village Hall on the third Tuesday of every month. Margret Lewis, Assistant Director of Recreation, Parks, and Community Health, emphasized the importance of being proactive in the face of the rising numbers. “It’s that time of year when most people gather around their loved ones. Though COVID may not dominate the news like it once did, it is still a virus people can get and become very ill. So that’s why the Village offers these tests for free.”

The last walk-up testing event was Tuesday, December 19, at Village Hall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next would fall on January 16, 2024. Officials strongly encourage residents to take advantage of these opportunities. Early detection remains a crucial tool in combating the spread of COVID-19.