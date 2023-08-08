Center for Performing Arts Governors State UniversityAnnounces New Executive Director and Season

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University (the Center) announces its 28th cultural 2023-24 season, which promises a kaleidoscopic fusion of music, dance, comedy, and theatre.

The season is also one of transition and possibilities, with the Center welcoming Executive Director Scott Sowinski, who took the reins in May. As the Center says goodbye to Lana Rogachevskaya after 11 cultural seasons, she leaves a legacy of creating compassionate communities and curating artistic experiences that inspire the art-lover in all.

Center for Performing Arts Season

The season opens with a celebration in SUGAR SKULL! A Dia de Los Muertos Musical Adventure, perfect for the whole family.

The Center is also hosting a variety of soulful music experiences, including Dearly Beloved…A tribute to Prince with former members of the New Power Generation; the return of the Billboard chart-topping Sons of Serendip, and Orbert Davis’s Chicago Jazz Philharmonic’s Soul Migration, a seven-movement epic inspired by the stories of the six million African Americans who fled the Jim Crow south to the north.

Just in time for Women’s History Month, legendary comedy empire The Second City returns on March 2 with She the People, a hilarious, high-octane roast of the patriarchy written, produced, and performed entirely by the women of The Second City.

Mini Dance Festival

The Center for Performing Arts 2023-24 season will also feature a mini dance festival celebration with Chicago-based dance companies Muntu and Deeply Rooted.

Sowinski believes that “With art, all things become possible. This season [is] a hand-picked recipe for ‘whole’ art exposure. From opera to Prince, New Age Quartets, light shows, compelling comedy, Jazz, world dance, and our partners in university programming, I am most excited to place art at the center of the lives of our community. Our 23-24 season offers enormous diversity giving us all the opportunity to grow and evolve through art in all forms!”

Thanks to Partners, Funders, Contributors

The Center for Performing Arts thanks our generous partners, funders, and individual contributors. These include Old National Bank, Sutton Ford, ComEd, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

The 2023-24 Season Presale runs August 1 through 14. These presale dates are for Flex Buyers (3+ shows), Groups of 10 or more, and GSU Students, Staff, & Faculty.

All tickets are on sale on August 15.

For more information, ticket prices, and preview videos, visit CenterTickets.net.

How to Purchase Tickets

Online at CenterTickets.net

Over the phone at 708.235.2222

In person at the Box Office: 1 University Parkway, University Park, IL 60484

Box Office Hours: Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Thursdays, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and two hours before show times.

Flex Packages

Flex buyers (patrons who purchase three or more shows) save 15% off tickets, receive priority seating, and enjoy flexible exchange or bank-a-credit privileges.

Know Before You Go

Tickets range from $10 to $84. Ask about additional opportunities for box seating and special events. Discounts are available for students, children, seniors 65+, groups of 10+, GSU faculty and staff, and patrons purchasing tickets to three or more shows.

Parking is free. For best GPS directions, use the location search term “Governors State University.”

