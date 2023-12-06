Be Vigilant of Holiday Scams: Tips from the Chief

Brian Rzyski, Village of Park Forest Police Chief (VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Amidst the holiday season, Chief Brian Rzyski of the Park Forest Police Department urges residents to stay vigilant against holiday scams. He stressed the need for Park Foresters to acquaint themselves with prevalent fraudulent schemes during this time.

“If something sounds too good to be true, more than likely it is,” Rzyski said. “So remain on guard. Take some time to learn what these scams look like to protect your property, finances, identity, and other personal information.”

Rzyski said there are risks if people buy things from others directly on sites like Facebook Marketplace. The in-person transactions can occur safely in the parking lot outside the Park Forest Police Department, 200 Lakewood Boulevard.

Below is a list of common holiday scams Rzyski wants Park Foresters to look out for.

Common Holiday Scams