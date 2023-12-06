Be Vigilant of Holiday Scams: Tips from the Chief

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Amidst the holiday season, Chief Brian Rzyski of the Park Forest Police Department urges residents to stay vigilant against holiday scams. He stressed the need for Park Foresters to acquaint themselves with prevalent fraudulent schemes during this time.
“If something sounds too good to be true, more than likely it is,” Rzyski said. “So remain on guard. Take some time to learn what these scams look like to protect your property, finances, identity, and other personal information.”
Rzyski said there are risks if people buy things from others directly on sites like Facebook Marketplace. The in-person transactions can occur safely in the parking lot outside the Park Forest Police Department, 200 Lakewood Boulevard.
Below is a list of common holiday scams Rzyski wants Park Foresters to look out for.
Common Holiday Scams
- Delivery Stealing – Sometimes, no one is home when deliveries arrive. In these cases, arrange with a trusted neighbor to hold your deliveries until you arrive. Or ask your employer if your deliveries can be dropped off at your place of employment.
- Credit Card Skimming – Be vigilant of credit card skimmers. These steal your credit and debit card information at the ATM, gas pump, or other payment kiosks. Don’t put your credit or debit card into the slot of a merchant’s payment processing machine. Consider using a payment app on your smartphone.
- Email and Text Phishing – You may receive an email or text message directing you to enter personal information on a fraudulent website. These fraudulent emails or texts can appear to be from a shipping/delivery company. A so-called retailer may claim to be an order confirmation you didn’t place.
- Online Pet Scams – Pet sale scammers pose as online retailers. They charge hundreds or thousands of dollars for the puppy or kitten, plus airline and transport fees. A typical twist is the scammer notifies you the animal is at the airport. However, additional costs are needed from you before the animal will be delivered. Check with your local animal rescues or shelters for particular breeds or sizes. Only deal with a seller in person where you can visit and meet the puppy’s or kitten’s parents. Be sure to inspect the premises.
- Online Pop-up Advertisements – On your computer or mobile device, you may see pop-up ads claiming you’ve won a gift card or a valuable prize. Never click on these links, as they may contain a virus or make your device susceptible to hacking.
- Online Marketplace Deals – Be suspicious of sellers promising deals on peer-to-peer apps and online marketplaces, offering the latest popular toys and games that are difficult to find.