Charlaine (Liane Williams), Nell (Marquetta Jackson), Andre (Kentrell Dawson), Armelia (Erline Dorcy) and Ken (Anthony Augustine) sing a Fats Waller tune in rehearsal for "Ain't Misbehavin'" at The Drama Group. The show runs from February 16 - 25. www.dramagroup.org
“Ain’t Misbehavin'” Takes Center Stage at The Drama Group

A Musical Ode to Harlem’s Jazz Age

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Amidst the winter chill, The Drama Group is electrified to announce the arrival of “Ain’t Misbehavin'” to its stage, promising audiences a journey back to the vibrant era of the 1920s jazz scene. With Cordaro Johnson at the helm as Director, Elliott Bell as Music Director, and Liza Marie as Choreographer, the production breathes new life into the legendary repertoire of Fats Waller, evoking the ambiance of the iconic Cotton Club in Harlem.

Set to captivate audiences from February 16 to 24, with additional matinee performances on February 24 and 25, “Ain’t Misbehavin'” promises an evening of exuberant entertainment. The Drama Group, known for its commitment to accessibility, offers online ticketing through BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming, ensuring seamless access for all art enthusiasts.

Celebrating the essence of the Harlem Renaissance, the musical pays homage to the black musicians whose talents illuminated the era’s cultural landscape. Named after Waller’s timeless classic, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the production echoes the rhythms of Manhattan’s vibrant nightlife and the soulful melodies that filled its clubs and dives.

Through Community Outreach Programs, The Drama Group reaffirms its dedication to nurturing young talent, partnering with the Merit School of Music to provide thousands of Chicagoland youth with enriching musical education. The collaboration aims to foster creativity and passion in aspiring musicians, ensuring that the legacy of jazz continues to inspire future generations.

As the curtains rise on “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” audiences are invited to immerse themselves in an evening of nostalgia, laughter, and toe-tapping melodies. With each note echoing the spirit of a bygone era, The Drama Group invites patrons to join them on a journey where every chord celebrates life’s pleasures and joys.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ Cast

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Anthony Augustine

Ken

Chicago, IL

Kentrell Dawson

Andre

Chicago, IL

Liane Williams

Charlaine

Chicago, IL

Erline Dorcy

Armelia

Chicago Heights, IL

Marquetta Jackson

Nell

Chicago, IL

Lauren Jackson

Bartender / Understudy

Hammond, IN

 

 

 

PRODUCTION STAFF

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Cordaro

Director

Chicago, IL

Marylee Hoganson

Asst Director

Homewood, IL

Elliott Bell

Music Director

Chicago, IL

Liza Marie

Choreographer

 

Russ Hoganson

Scenic Design

Homewood, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Lighting Design

New Lenox, IL

Stephen Lopez

Sound Director

Chicago, IL

Stacy Norris

Sound Assistant

 

Qiana McNary Licorish

Costumes

 

Suzanne Ashlock

Asst Costumes

Homewood, IL

Kyna Simpson

Make Up Design

Park Forest, IL

Didi Roby

Hair Design

 

Ken Hawkley

Construction Lead

Homewood, IL

Arlene Freeman

Props / Decor

South Holland, IL

Tina Zagone

Props / Décor

Olympia Fields, IL

Jane Nix

Artistic Scenic Paint

Olympia Fields, IL

Barbie Whitney

Paint crew

Richton Park, IL

Ken Hawkley

Stage Manager

Homewood, IL

Rose Crockett

Production Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

Diane Kaffka

Marketing

Tinley Park, IL

Tina Zagone

Publicity / Marketing

Olympia Fields, IL

Tosha Sampson

Audition vocal coach

 

Jeremiah Johnson

Audition vocal coach

 

MaryEllen Fawk

Set pieces / tables

Chicago Heights, IL
We edited this news release with the assistance of OpenAI. The system produced an outline. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.


        

