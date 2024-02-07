“Ain’t Misbehavin'” Takes Center Stage at The Drama Group

A Musical Ode to Harlem’s Jazz Age

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Amidst the winter chill, The Drama Group is electrified to announce the arrival of “Ain’t Misbehavin'” to its stage, promising audiences a journey back to the vibrant era of the 1920s jazz scene. With Cordaro Johnson at the helm as Director, Elliott Bell as Music Director, and Liza Marie as Choreographer, the production breathes new life into the legendary repertoire of Fats Waller, evoking the ambiance of the iconic Cotton Club in Harlem.

Set to captivate audiences from February 16 to 24, with additional matinee performances on February 24 and 25, “Ain’t Misbehavin'” promises an evening of exuberant entertainment. The Drama Group, known for its commitment to accessibility, offers online ticketing through BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming, ensuring seamless access for all art enthusiasts.

Celebrating the essence of the Harlem Renaissance, the musical pays homage to the black musicians whose talents illuminated the era’s cultural landscape. Named after Waller’s timeless classic, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the production echoes the rhythms of Manhattan’s vibrant nightlife and the soulful melodies that filled its clubs and dives.

Through Community Outreach Programs, The Drama Group reaffirms its dedication to nurturing young talent, partnering with the Merit School of Music to provide thousands of Chicagoland youth with enriching musical education. The collaboration aims to foster creativity and passion in aspiring musicians, ensuring that the legacy of jazz continues to inspire future generations.

As the curtains rise on “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” audiences are invited to immerse themselves in an evening of nostalgia, laughter, and toe-tapping melodies. With each note echoing the spirit of a bygone era, The Drama Group invites patrons to join them on a journey where every chord celebrates life’s pleasures and joys.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ Cast

NAME CHARACTER TOWN OF RESIDENCE Anthony Augustine Ken Chicago, IL Kentrell Dawson Andre Chicago, IL Liane Williams Charlaine Chicago, IL Erline Dorcy Armelia Chicago Heights, IL Marquetta Jackson Nell Chicago, IL Lauren Jackson Bartender / Understudy Hammond, IN PRODUCTION STAFF POSITION TOWN OF RESIDENCE Cordaro Director Chicago, IL Marylee Hoganson Asst Director Homewood, IL Elliott Bell Music Director Chicago, IL Liza Marie Choreographer Russ Hoganson Scenic Design Homewood, IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting Design New Lenox, IL Stephen Lopez Sound Director Chicago, IL Stacy Norris Sound Assistant Qiana McNary Licorish Costumes Suzanne Ashlock Asst Costumes Homewood, IL Kyna Simpson Make Up Design Park Forest, IL Didi Roby Hair Design Ken Hawkley Construction Lead Homewood, IL Arlene Freeman Props / Decor South Holland, IL Tina Zagone Props / Décor Olympia Fields, IL Jane Nix Artistic Scenic Paint Olympia Fields, IL Barbie Whitney Paint crew Richton Park, IL Ken Hawkley Stage Manager Homewood, IL Rose Crockett Production Manager Chicago Heights, IL Diane Kaffka Marketing Tinley Park, IL Tina Zagone Publicity / Marketing Olympia Fields, IL Tosha Sampson Audition vocal coach Jeremiah Johnson Audition vocal coach MaryEllen Fawk Set pieces / tables Chicago Heights, IL

We edited this news release with the assistance of OpenAI. The system produced an outline. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.