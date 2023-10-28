PFPD: Man Charged with Felony DUI Had More Than Four Times Legal Limit of Alcohol

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man was charged with felony aggravated DUI. Police allegedly determined he had over four times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. The man was vocal with officers. After an officer asked why he was falling, he allegedly said, “Because I’m drunk!”

These are the first of several reports during the third week of August. Other charges included unlawful use of a weapon, battery, and a municipal ticket charging possession of cannabis.

Four times the legal limit of alcohol is one of the highest, if not the highest, BAC of alcohol we recall reading in police reports. And that includes all reports we read since 2007.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through August 21, 2023 – Part I

UUW

Police arrested Andre A. Golden Jr., 22, 3526 Western Ave., Park Forest, on August 16 and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to a residence on Western Avenue at 10:24 AM to investigate a domestic incident. When they arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Andre A. Golden, lying on the ground halfway outside of the back doorway, according to police.

An officer gave Mr. Golden a command to stand up and walk towards him with his hands up. Mr. Golden complied, and the officer placed him in handcuffs, according to the report.

Police spoke with the complainant, who said that she and Mr. Golden got into a verbal argument. She told him to leave the residence, according to police. The two allegedly began pushing each other. The complainant started shoving Mr. Golden out the front door, according to police.

The alleged offender picks up a gun.

The complainant alleged that she saw Mr. Golden pick up a firearm. She said he allegedly “cocked” the weapon, according to police. He did not make any verbal threats or point the gun at her, according to police.

The complainant then called police.

She said she did not wish to pursue criminal charges concerning this incident. While officers were there, Mr. Golden allegedly admitted to handling the firearm. He reportedly said he put it back on the television stand, according to police.

There were four children inside the home while the loaded gun was on the stand, according to police.

The Weapon

An officer entered the house and made the firearm safe, according to police. The officer then confiscated the gun, a tan FN 506 semi-automatic handgun, according to police. The weapon had an extended black magazine loaded with 23 live brass ammunition and one live ammunition in the chamber, according to police.

When an officer conducted a name search of Mr. Golden, he found no result for a valid FOID or Concealed Carry License, according to police. At that point, police determined there was probable cause to arrest Mr. Golden on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, according to the report.

Ticket: Possession of Cannabis

Police issued Danny Enriquez Macias, 20, 4309 Fairfax St., Oak Lawn, a municipal citation on August 17 charging possession of cannabis. An officer saw a silver Volkswagen make an abrupt U-turn on Western Avenue near Apple Street allegedly without signaling, according to police.

Mr. Macias was a passenger in the vehicle and reportedly had 49 g of cannabis with him, according to police. The cannabis was inside a satchel belonging to Mr. Macias, according to police. The satchel held plastic packages of cannabis, police said.

This was not an arrest, merely a municipal ticket.

Reckless Driving, Battery

Teana A. Williams, 24, 16016 Richmond Ave., Markham, was arrested on August 17 and charged with reckless driving and battery.

Police: Complainant Throws Brick at a Car

SouthCom Dispatch sent an officer to a home on Nanti Street to investigate a report of a disturbance in progress. When the officer arrived, he saw a man grab a brick and allegedly throw it at a silver car that was in the middle of the street, according to the report.

The man who reportedly threw the break was the complainant in this report, according to police.

The officer also saw a woman, later identified as Teana A. Williams, who was in the driver’s seat of a white Kia, according to the report.

The officer spoke with the complainant, who said Ms. Williams allegedly pepper sprayed him, according to the report. After the man picked up a brick and threw it at the Kia, Ms. Williams reportedly drove the Kia and attempted to run the complainant over, according to police.

The complainant allegedly said he was able to break the back right passenger window with another brick he picked up, according to police. That left two vehicles with broken windows, according to police.

Police Arrest Complainant

Police told the complainant they would arrest him on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle. While trying to secure him in the rear of a squad car, the complainant reportedly began to bang his head against the squad, shouting, “I need a crisis team,” according to the report.

Police removed the complainant from the rear of the squad for his safety and took him to the front of the squad vehicle. There, he allegedly began to bang his head on the front hood of the squad, according to police.

Police took him to the ground so he would avoid inflicting any further harm on himself, according to the report. Park Forest Paramedics responded and took the complainant to the hospital. He was released from police custody at the hospital, according to the report.

The complainant was not charged.

Police said in the report charges were pending against the complainant on suspicion of criminal damage to property if the vehicle owner was willing to pursue criminal charges.

There were no charges against him indicated in the report.

Charges in This Case

During an interview at the Park Forest Police Department, Ms. Williams allegedly admitted to police that she jumped into the driver’s seat of the silver Chevy and began to reverse the car onto the grassy of the home on Nanti Street, according to police. Ms. Williams did not recall if she struck the complainant in the process. She allegedly said she remembered hitting a woman on her arm with the vehicle, according to police.

Felony Aggravated DUI: Four Times the Legal Limit

Credit: Paul Joseph / CC BY 2.0

Police arrested Bryan D. Dempsey, 61, 175 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, on August 17. An Assistant States Attorney approved a charge of felony aggravated DUI. In addition to felony aggravated DUI, police charged Mr. Dempsey with driving on a revoked license, DUI, DUI .08, operation of a motor vehicle with no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

There was no booking photo of Mr. Dempsey available, according to the report.

Police Investigate an Accident

Police responded to the one hundred block of Indianwood Boulevard at 10:05 PM to investigate a vehicle accident. One of the responding officers saw that it appeared a black Toyota allegedly sideswiped three cars parked on Indianwood Boulevard.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was Bryan Dempsey, according to police. Mr. Dempsey had blood on his right eyebrow. When asked, Mr. Dempsey told an officer that he was okay, according to police.

The officer then told Mr. Dempsey that someone said to him that he ran into someone’s vehicle, according to police. According to the report, the officer asked Mr. Dempsey if he lived in Park Forest. Mr. Dempsey pointed and said, “Right here, two blocks away.” The officer asked where he was coming from. He reportedly responded, “I don’t have an answer to that.”

Police: Driver Admits He Drank “Too Much”

Mr. Dempsey then allegedly said, “Officer, I always love police and now fireman [sic], so yeah, I was drinking and driving, and that’s what happened,” according to police.

When asked how much he had to drink, Mr. Dempsey allegedly said, “Too much,” according to police.

It would turn out that “too much” was more than four times the legal limit of alcohol, according to the report.

The officer asked why Mr. Dempsey was driving. He reportedly said that his wife died, according to police.

Mr. Dempsey then changed the topic and told police he was trying to get his car back home, according to police. He also allegedly volunteered to police, “I’m driving on revoked,” according to the report.

Mr. Dempsey allegedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, slurred speech, and an open bottle of alcohol resting in the front seat cup holder, according to police.

Police: Driver Falls After His Pants Fall Down

An officer asked Mr. Dempsey to get out of his car. As he opened the door and stood up, his jean shorts fell to the ground because the belt on his pants was undone, according to police.

At around 10:15 PM, police took Mr. Dempsey into custody.

As an officer tried to walk him to a patrol vehicle, Mr. Dempsey allegedly fell to the ground, according to police. This officer asked him why he was falling. Mr. Dempsey reportedly said, “Because I’m drunk!”

Four Times the Legal Limit

At the police station, an officer asked if Mr. Dempsey would take a field sobriety test. He allegedly agreed. Then Mr. Dempsey allegedly told officers he couldn’t stand up on his feet, according to police.

Mr. Dempsey also reportedly struggled to sit up straight, police said. He needed to lean on the wall during one of the tests, according to police.

Mr. Dempsey allegedly told an officer that he had to lie down because he was “drunk and stupid,” according to police.

At 11:23 PM, Mr. Dempsey submitted to a breath test, which yielded a BAC of .321, according to the report.

This is over four times the legal limit of .08.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.