Park Forest Man Arrested on Felony Aggravated DUI Charge

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police arrested a Park Forest man and charged him with felony aggravated driving under the influence. The felony aggravated DUI came after the approval of the Assistant State’s Attorney, police said. This is one of three DUIs this week in August. This felony aggravated DUI was the only such charge that week.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through August 21, 2023, Part III

Felony Aggravated DUI

Devon E. Greene. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Devon E. Greene, 44, 69 Forest Blvd., Park Forest, on August 20 and charged him with felony aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, suspended registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

An officer was patrolling in the area of Norwood Boulevard and Westwood Drive at 6:49 a.m. The officer saw a black Kia allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the report. The vehicle was going westbound on Norwood Boulevard approaching Forest Boulevard, according to the report.

The officer checked the car’s registration: “Suspended for noninsurance,” the report came back, according to the report.

The Officer Accelerates to Catch the Car

The officer accelerated to 42 mph in the 20 mph zone to catch up to the vehicle, according to police. He officer initiated a traffic stop.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, Devon Greene, was “visibly shaking, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” according to police.

The officer told Mr. Greene the reason for the stop. Mr. Greene allegedly said he did not believe he had a suspended license. He could not locate any insurance information, according to police.

A check of Mr. Green’s name revealed that he had suspended driving privileges, according to the report.

Toward the Felony Aggravated Charge

The officer conducted an inventory of the car and found a cold, unopened 24-ounce can of beer and two small sealed bottles of vodka, according to police.

Police called a tow company to tow Mr. Greene’s vehicle from the scene, according to police.

At the Park Forest Police Department, the officer conducted Field sobriety testing with Mr. Greene. Mr. Greene refused a breathalyzer test.

The officer spoke with an Assistant State’s Attorney who approved a charge of felony aggravated driving under the influence, according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those who police arrest are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. Suppose your name is listed in the police reports. We will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.