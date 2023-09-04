Unlawful Use of a Weapon and DUI in Park Forest: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These reports include two instances of charges of unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) and DUI. With these, we close through mid-June 2023. We appreciate your patience. Our following report will include the rest of June. We will then cover July. Thank you for being so patient as we catch up.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports From June 13 Through June 17, 2023

Felony Aggravated UUW

Jahad C. McFadden, 20, 939 E 81st St., Chicago, was arrested on June 13 and charged on June 14 with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Mr. McFadden was also charged with improper display of registration and resisting a peace officer. An officer patrolling at 9:42 PM saw a silver Ford with the front license plate in the windshield and not appropriately affixed to the front.

While police questioned Mr. McFadden, the vehicle’s driver, they smelled cannabis. Officers asked if there was anything illegal in the car. The passenger “voluntarily gave” an officer a Ziploc bag containing a green leafy substance, suspected cannabis, according to the report. The bag was not a proper container for cannabis, according to police.

Police also found a Sig Sauer P290RS firearm loaded with seven live rounds and one live round in the chamber, according to police. The firearm came back as stolen out of Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

Assault

Police arrested Robert L. Weatherspoon, 132 Lester Rd., Park Forest, on June 14 and charged him on June 15 with criminal trespass to real property, obstructing identification, criminal damage to property, and assault.

A man went to the Park Forest Police Department on June 14 at 7:53 PM to report a man possibly squatting in a residence on Oakwood Street, according to police. Police responded to that home to check the residence at 9:25 PM.

As officers approached, one of them saw light from a flashlight near the front door, according to police.

Officers knocked on the front door and did not receive an answer. Police found that the rear door was ajar. They entered the home, and a man entered the kitchen where the officers were. The man, later identified as Robert Weatherspoon, allegedly provided police with a false name and date of birth. He told police that he was allowed to live at the home and had paid $750 to someone for rent. Mr. Weatherspoon said he knew the house did not have working water, gas, and electricity.

UUW

Police arrested Tony D. Jones, 52, 468 Talala St., Park Forest, on June 14 and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by someone convicted of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition by someone convicted of a felony, obstructing justice, and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Talala Street to investigate a reported domestic incident. The caller said a man was pointing a gun at her, according to police.

While on their way to the call, SouthCom told officers that the man had fled the scene wearing only underwear and armed with a handgun. It was 9:53 PM.

Police pinged Mr. Jones’s phone and established a perimeter surrounding the woods directly west of Tampa Street but east of Central Park Avenue in unincorporated Richton Park. Police located where they believed Mr. Jones was at approximately 10:42 PM. Officers began to make announcements for Mr. Jones to exit the woods. They warned they would deploy a K-9 to find and apprehend him if he did not.

Hands Up Wearing Only Underwear

A short time later, Mr. Jones announced that he was coming out of the woods with his hands up. He subsequently exited the woods with his hands up. Police ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and handcuffed him.

He was wearing only black underwear, according to the report.

Police later asked Mr. Jones the location of the gun he allegedly had when he ran from the home. Mr. Jones responded that the gun was a 9 mm, and he threw the gun while he was fleeing, according to police.

Despite extensive searching that included an officer and his K-9 partner from Country Club Hills PD, police did not locate a firearm.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Police arrested Maxwell A. Antonian, 23, 569 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest, on June 15, issued him a citation for leaving the scene of an accident after police responded to the 7-Eleven store, 425 Sauk Trail, to investigate a report court accident.

Domestic Battery

Dartanyen L. Davis, 38, 410 Stanton St., Park Forest, on June 16 and charged him with domestic battery. Police responded to an address on Sherman Street regarding a request for a well-being check. According to the report, the complainant told SouthCom there was a child at her back door crying, alleging that Mr. Davis was abusing him. The child further said that Mr. Davis allegedly hit him on the head and choked him, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jacoby J. Moore, 19, 1516 S. Hamlin Ave. #2, Chicago, on June 16 and issued him a municipal ticket charging possession of cannabis. Police also processed Mr. Moore on one count of domestic battery.

Police responded to CVS Pharmacy, 1 Main Street, to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. SouthCom advised that a man and a woman were fighting in a black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot, according to police. A witness told police he saw Mr. Moore allegedly choke, punch, and push the woman into her Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

DUI

Police arrested Brian P. Sweeny, 30, 4124 Lindenwood Dr., Park Forest, on June 17 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, and illegally stopping/standing on the roadway. Police responded to the 400 block of Shabbona Drive at 11:49 PM to investigate a report of a suspicious auto reportedly parked in the middle of the roadway and running for quite some time. When police arrived, they found Mr. Sweeney in the driver’s with the keys in the ignition and the vehicle running, according to the report. Mr. Sweeney was slumped over and asleep, according to police. Later at the Park Forest Police Department, police offered him the opportunity to take a breathalyzer test. Mr. Sweeney refused.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.