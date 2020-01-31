Two Shot, One Fatally, in Park Forest

Officers salute family and Park Forest citizens. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A 22-year-old man from Chicago was shot dead in the 23400 block of South Western Avenue on Thursday, January 30, Park Forest police said in a statement.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 23400 block of South Western Avenue at 4:00 PM Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Chicago man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Police also found a 17-year-old Park Forest teen shot with serious injuries.

Both shooting victims were rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

The 22-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead at the hospital and identification of the man is pending notification of family.

“The 17-year-old is a juvenile and is not being identified,” police said in the statement.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit were requested to assist Park Forest Police Detectives with this on-going investigation, police said.

“As the investigation is preliminary, no additional details will be released at this time,” police said in their statement.

There was no indication in the statement that police are seeking suspects.