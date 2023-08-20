Two Get Felony Charges in the Same Incident: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Entering the second half of 2023, officers had a busy week with several calls resulting in arrests or citations. These are the first of those. In one incident, Cook County Felony Review approved felony charges for two men. The Cook County Felony Review office approved these two felony charges for two men, one each.

There was also an incident where one person was charged with the obstructing identification and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. The person charged in that incident allegedly affirmed a false identification several times, police said in the incident report.

Police charged another person with possession of cannabis. There was no arrest in this incident. Police did not seize a car. We include these reports as all must take care regarding the transportation of cannabis in vehicles.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through June 5, 2023

Obstructing Identification and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Police arrested Marshad A. Haley, 23, 15741 Vine Ave., Harvey, and charged with obstructing identification and issued citations charging expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

While patrolling in the area of Western Avenue and 26th Street at 2:34 AM, an officer saw a Buick with an expired license plate, according to police. The officer conducted a traffic stop and curbed the vehicle on Western Avenue and Court E-8. The officer spoke to the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Driver Asserts No ID on Person

When the officer asked for a driver’s license or any form of identification, the driver allegedly said he did not have anything on him at that time, according to police. The officer asked the driver for his name and date of birth, and he allegedly provided a false name, according to police. When the officer checked the name, he discovered the name did not return a driver’s license, according to police.

The driver confirmed to the officer that he had an Illinois driver’s license and that the information he provided was correct, according to police. The driver allegedly confirmed the name and date of birth he gave the officer several times.

Name Driver Provides Shows Suspended License

SouthCom Dispatch told the officer that the name the driver provided returned a suspended license, according to police. The officer took the driver into custody and transported him back to the Park Forest Police Department.

The officer released the vehicle to the passenger at the scene as she was the registered owner and had a valid driver’s license, according to police.

Driver Allegedly Admits Providing a Relative’s Name

While on the way to the station, the driver told the officer that he had given him a relative’s name instead of his own, according to police. At the Park Forest Police Department, the officer read the driver his Miranda Rights. The officer identified the driver as Marshad Haley. Mr. Haley allegedly told the officer he lied about his name and used a relative’s name “because he cannot receive any more traffic citations,” according to the report.

The officer conducted a fingerprint inquiry to confirm Mr. Haley’s identity, according to police.

Two Felony Charges for Two, One for Each

Police arrested Tyrese T. Fenton-Watson, 21, 301 Miami St., Park Forest, on May 30 and charged him with one felony count of armed habitual offender and one count of resisting.

Police arrested Jaquwon D. Pittman, 18, 5152 Arquilla Dr., Richton Park, on May 30 in connection with the same incident (#23PF08210) and charged him with one count of resisting and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

This case involved two felony charges, one for each of the men above.

Multiple Calls: Report of Suspicious Subjects Possibly Armed

Police responded to Michelle Obama Middle School, 530 Lakewood Boulevard, on May 30 at 9:46 AM about a report of suspicious subjects. SouthCom advised there were subjects at the school who were allegedly “carrying something and kept their hands in their pockets,” according to police. SouthCom advised that another 911 caller reported that the subjects “attempted to run up on her,” according to the report.

When police arrived, they saw a young man, later identified as Jaqwon Pittman, near Lakewood Boulevard and Windsor Street. Police saw another young man, later identified as Tyrese T. Fenton-Watson, running westbound on Waverly Street from Windsor Street. Police also saw a third subject running.

All three appeared to be grasping their waistband areas and “clutching something heavy in their waistband,” according to police. Police said in the report that it looked like the young men were grasping firearms, according to the report.

Police Corner One Man

One officer cornered Mr. Fenton-Watson behind a home on Waverly Street. As the officer approached, Mr. Fenton-Watson allegedly threw an object toward a trashcan area ahead, according to police. The officer believed that it was a metallic object because of the sound it made when it struck the trashcan, according to police.

The officer drew his Glock 17 pistol and pointed it toward Mr. Fenton-Watson, ordering him to the ground. Police placed him in handcuffs and took him into custody without incident. They placed him in the rear of a squad vehicle. Officers told him he was detained pending further investigation, according to police.

Officer Deploys PFPD Drone to Locate Second Subject

Another officer arrived on the scene and deployed the Park Forest Police Department’s drone to assist in locating the subjects who were still at large. The drone officer located another subject hiding near a shed in the rear of a home on Waverly Street.

Officers approached that subject, later identified as Jaqwon Pittman. Mr. Pittman allegedly continued to flee, according to police. The officers ultimately located him at an address on Westgate Drive and took him into custody, according to police.

Police Find Firearms

One officer checked the area where police took Mr. Fenton-Watson into custody. The officer found a black pistol between the garbage cans. Officers determined that the pistol was a black Glock 42 .380 caliber weapon. The firearm had six live rounds in the magazine and one live round chambered, according to police. Police determined that the firearm did not belong to any homeowners in that area.

Officers found an additional firearm in the rear of an address on Waverly Street. Police allege that the firearm they found behind the Waverly address matched the firearm Mr. Pittman “was brandishing on the surveillance footage” they took from Joe Obama Middle School, according to the report.

This was a rare incident where the Assistant State’s Attorney approved two felony charges for different men in connection with the same incident.

Warrant

Police arrested Erica Chiang, 37, 641 Sullivan Ln., University Park, and charged her with driving while her license was suspended and no license plate lamp. Police also processed her on a bond forfeiture warrant out of DuPage County.

An officer was patrolling in the area of Indianwood Boulevard and Sauk Trail at 10:21 PM when she saw a tan Cadillac that allegedly had no registration lamp, according to police.

Warrants

Police took Ashley N. Brouwer, 32, 134 E. 12th St., Chicago Heights, into custody at the Chicago Heights Police Department on May 31. An officer responded to the CHPD and took custody of Ms. Brower. The officer transported her to the Park Forest Police Department. The Chicago Heights officers arrested Ms. Brouwer in connection with a valid Park Forest arrest warrant, according to police.

Park Forest officers determined that Ms. Brouwer also had a valid Steger Warrant on a charge of endangering the life and health of a child. Steger police determined they would not extradite her on that warrant as Steger officers were on a high-priority call, according to police.

Possession of Cannabis: No Arrest

Police issued Larnell T. Weston, 34, 231 Miami St., Park Forest, a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis on June 2.

An officer saw a vehicle driving southbound on Forest Boulevard from Norwood Boulevard at 6:32 PM. The driver, later identified as Larnell T. Weston, allegedly wore no seatbelt, according to police.

While speaking with Mr. Weston, the officer saw a pre-rolled cigarillo with a green leafy substance, suspected cannabis, in the car’s center console. The officer asked Mr. Weston to step out of the car. Mr. Weston complied, and the officer asked him if there was any amount of cannabis in the vehicle.

Mr. Weston told the officer he had cannabis in the small back bag. The officer searched the car and saw a backpack that contained eight individual Ziploc bags, each containing a green leafy substance, suspected cannabis. According to police, the cannabis was not secured in an odor-proof and child-resistant container. It was immediately accessible to Mr. Weston, according to the report. The officer gave Mr. Weston the ticket with an optional court date of July 6. There was no arrest.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.