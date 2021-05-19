Rockford Man Charged in Federal Court With Bank Robbery

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Rockford, IL-(ENEWSPF-) A Rockford man was indicted by a federal grand jury for the robbery last month of a bank in Rockford.

DEMONTRION DESHAN PHILLIPS, 27, took approximately $5,930 from the Midland States Bank branch, 1700 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford, on April 7, 2021.

Phillips is charged with one count of bank robbery, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment before U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford. Judge Johnston ordered Phillips to remain in federal custody pending trial.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; Randy Berke, Interim Chief of the Rockford Police Department; and Shane Woody, Chief of the Belvidere Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci.

The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.