Police: Bar Fight Sees Two Facing Charges

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two men who allegedly got into a bar fight at a business in Park Forest didn’t stop when police arrived. This is according to a report from officers who responded to the scene just after midnight in early November.

We also include a report of another person allegedly speeding on Monee Road.

Resisting and Reckless Conduct

Police Come Upon a Bar Fight

Police arrested Juane D. Taylor, 28, 449 Doral Terrace, University Park, and Samuel W. Bibbons IV, 26, 20136 Cypress Ave., Lynwood, on November 5. Officers charged both men with resisting and reckless conduct. Police responded at 12:16 AM to a possible disturbance at a bar and grill on Central Park Avenue. A responding officer saw several people running from the business. When police entered, they found several subjects allegedly fighting or trying to fight, according to police.

Security staff from the restaurant attempted to separate the subjects. An officer saw that a security person had one man detained against a wall, according to police. The security personnel related seeing several subjects fight inside the bar, attacking the man they detained. While speaking with security, the man security detained, Samuel Gibbons, allegedly “aggressively” broke free from security as if he was attempting to go after someone, according to police.

Police: Bar Fight Continues

According to the report, an officer stepped in front of him and grabbed his arm while telling him to relax. Mr. Bibbons allegedly flailed his arms and pushed past the officer, according to police. The officer warned Mr. Bibbons that he would tase him. This was after giving him several orders to cease his alleged attack, according to police.

Taser

As Mr. Bibbons allegedly continued the attack, the officer unholstered his department Taser. The officer placed the Taser onto the center of his back and applied one five-second “cycle drive stun” to Mr. Bibbons. This stun brought Mr. Bibbons to the floor.

Mr. Bibbons allegedly continued to struggle until police eventually turned him on his stomach, put his arms behind his back, and cuffed him, according to the report.

Again, with the Bar Fight

After they cuffed Mr. Bibbons, two officers up and began to escort him towards the exit.

While they were doing so, a man, later identified as Juan Taylor, allegedly came up to him and struck Mr. Bibbons in the face with a closed fist, according to the report. A struggle then ensued between Mr. Taylor and one of the officers. The other officers attempted to assist while also trying to maintain control of Mr. Bibbons, who was in custody, according to police.

Later, Mr. Bibbons and Mr. Taylor allegedly told police that the alleged physical altercation between them was a misunderstanding. They told police they were related to each other, according to the report.

Warrant

Police arrested Kyle M. Bell, 28, 149 Sue Ct., Chicago Heights, on November 6 and charged him with obstructing identification and speeding, and processed him on a warrant out of Will County on a charge of failure to appear. An officer patrolling at Monee Road and Tamarac Street saw a white 2013 Nissan Ultima at 8:09 AM allegedly speeding 17 miles over the speed limit, according to police. The driver, Kyle Bell, allegedly gave the officer a false name and birthdate when he pulled him over, according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those who police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.