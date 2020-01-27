PFPD Says Man Threw Trash from Third-Story Balcony: Police Reports Through January 1, 2020

Park Forest Police participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, , running exactly 3.2 miles to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through January 1, 2020. In one incident, police say a man threw trash from a third-story balcony at an apartment in the first block of North Arbor Trail.

DUI

Gina N. Booker, 42, 836 Huntley Woods Ct., Crete, was arrested on December 28 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of failure to signal, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Two officers were in a vehicle at 12:36 AM traveling South in the passing lane on Western Avenue near Indianwood Boulevard. Dashboard camera footage that captures the speedometer indicated that the officers were traveling at approximately 33 mph in the posted 35 mph zone, according to police. A white 2018 Land Rover allegedly passed the officers in the curbside lane, according to police. That vehicle was “clearly traveling in excess of the posted 35 mph speed limit,” according to the report.

After passing the officers, the Land Rover allegedly made a lane change to the passing lane without signaling and drove for approximately five seconds with the passenger side tires over the center dotted line that divides the southbound lanes of traffic, according to police.

Officers positioned their squad behind the Land Rover.

At the intersection of Western Avenue and Steger Road, the Land Rover switched lanes into the left turn lane again allegedly failing to signal a lane change, according to police. Prior to making the left turn, the vehicle allegedly straddled the solid white line that divides the left turn lane from the southbound lanes of traffic, according to police. Despite having a green arrow and no oncoming traffic, the vehicle made almost a complete stop prior to turning, according to police.

Police activated the squad’s emergency lights and curbed the vehicle on Steger Road just East of Western Avenue, according to police.

An officer approached the driver’s side and spoke with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Gina N. Booker, and apprised Ms. Booker of the reason for the stop. Ms. Booker told the officer that one possible explanation for her driving was that she was listening to music and dancing, according to the police.

The officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from inside the vehicle and Ms. Booker’s eyes appeared glassy, according to the report.

Ms. Booker told the officer that she was coming from a residence in Matteson, according to police. She allegedly told the officer that she had consumed three 12-ounce Icehouse beers, according to police.

As Ms. Booker searched for her insurance card, she checked the same series of documents multiple times with negative results, according to the police.

An officer requested that Ms. Booker exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests and Ms. Booker complied, according to police. After the tests, police advised Ms. Booker that she was under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

At the police station, police attempted unsuccessfully three times to get a breath sample using the breathalyzer, according to police. While Ms. Booker agreed to provide a breath sample, she allegedly provided an insufficient sample on each test attempt so the test was “deemed a refusal,” according to the report.

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Timothy T. Gibson Jr., 25, 917 Great Plains Ave., Matteson, was arrested on December 28 and charged with possession of a controlled substance after Mr. Gibson was brought into the Park Forest Police Department lock-up area regarding an unrelated incident, according to police.

When an officer searched Mr. Gibson’s person in the presence of another officer the officer found two Ziploc baggies inside Mr. Gibson’s wallet, according to police. Each baggie contained two star-shaped pills of various colors, according to police.

Based on prior drug arrests, the officer suspected the pills were MDMA or Ecstasy. Mr. Gibson saw the pills and allegedly told the officer that the pills were his, according to police.

The suspect MDMA field-tested positive for the presumptive presence of MDMA, according to police.

Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer

Stacy S. Harris, 49, 3500 Western Ave., Park Forest, was arrested on December 28 and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting a peace officer after police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Western Avenue, Court H-3, and approximately 4:27 PM in reference to a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, two officers attempted to speak with Stacy S. Harris who was standing in the parking lot with a group of women, according to police. The women were the complainants, according to police.

A third officer asked the women what happened and police noticed that Mr. Harris was “highly irate,” according to the report. Police attempted to get Mr. Harris to calm down but he allegedly yelled continuously at the women who were there, according to police.

Every time Mr. Harris spoke he allegedly began yelling, according to police.

One of the officers warned Mr. Harris to quit raising his voice or else he would be taken to jail, according to police. Mr. Harris asked why he would be going to jail and the officer advised him it would be on a charge of disorderly conduct because his alleged yelling was disturbing the public, according to police. Mr. Harris allegedly continued to yell and was “very uncooperative,” according to police.

Mr. Harris then called someone on his phone and allegedly stated to them, “I want all of them dead. Come here and kill these b*****s,” according to police.

After speaking with two of the women at the scene, an officer asked Mr. Harris if he had been drinking any alcohol or did any drugs on that day and Mr. Harris replied that he had not, according to police.

Mr. Harris allegedly continued to yell at the women, according to police.

Officers advised Mr. Harris that he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back, according to police. While an officer attempted to place handcuffs on Mr. Harris, Mr. Harris allegedly began pulling his arms away, according to police. Mr. Harris allegedly continued to yell at police at the Park Forest Police Department, according to police.

Reckless Conduct, Obstructing a Peace Officer

Dante D. Lloyd, 29, 55 N. Arbor Trail #301, Park Forest, was arrested on December 30 and charged with one count of reckless conduct and one count of obstructing a peace officer after police were dispatched to the first block of North Arbor Trail regarding a report of a man throwing items over the balcony of the apartment complex.

Police were dispatched at approximately 3:15 PM. When they arrived, they spoke with a property manager and building manager who said that prior to the officers’ arrival, the property manager received a phone call from a resident who said that a man was allegedly throwing items from the third-floor balcony of the apartment complex, according to police.

The property manager arrived on the scene and confronted the man, later identified as Dante D. Lloyd. Mr. Lloyd allegedly became irate and began cussing at the property manager and building manager, according to police. The two managers then called for police assistance.

The property manager directed an officer to the east side of the building where the man was now allegedly throwing large bags of trash in the nearby dumpster with a second man, according to police.

Both complainants said they wish to pursue criminal complaints against Mr. Lloyd, according to the police.

An officer spoke with Mr. Lloyd regarding the matter and Mr. Lloyd told the officer that he could not use the garbage chute because the garbage bags were too large and would not fit, according to police.

The officer explained to Mr. Lloyd that it was dangerous for someone to throw a large bags garbage from a third-story balcony. Mr. Lloyd said that he made sure there was no one beneath when disposing the garbage from above, according to the police. The officer stated that other people would view his actions as reckless.

Mr. Lloyd allegedly replied, “F**k them other people,” according to police.

The officer asked for Mr. Lloyd’s identification. Mr. Lloyd allegedly stated that he did not have any identification on his person, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Lloyd for his name and Mr. Lloyd allegedly replied, “I don’t have to give you my name,” according to police.

The officer then informed Mr. Lloyd that he must provide his name or get arrested, according to the report. Mr. Lloyd allegedly refused to provide his name, according to police.