PFPD: Man Charged with DUI Tells Police a 13-year-old Was Driving

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The registered owner of a car that hit a tree on Shabbona Dr. last month allegedly said that a 13-year-old relative had taken his car. The Orland Park man reportedly walked away from his vehicle after hitting a tree on Shabbona Drive late last month.

Police did not find a 13-year-old near the scene of the accident. Nor did officers locate a 13-year-old walking from the accident. However, a resident’s door cam allegedly showed a man walking from the accident wearing clothing similar to the man’s.

These reports cover one week in November, including the report with the absent 13-year-old. They take us up to Thanksgiving 2023.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 23, 2023

Suspended Registration

Police arrested Joel M. Lindsey III, 44, 22060 Scott Dr., Richton Park, on November 19 and charged him with operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Additionally, they issued him a municipal ticket charging unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle.

An officer was on patrol at 11:56 AM, heading south on Forest Boulevard toward Lakewood Boulevard. He saw a brown 1992 Lincoln vehicle. According to the report, the officer conducted a computer inquiry and learned that the vehicle’s registration was suspended because of a mandatory insurance violation.

Officer Smells Cannabis

The officer curbed the vehicle in a parking lot on Liberty Drive. Joel Lindsay was the driver and the only person in the car. Mr. Lindsay had a valid license and proof of insurance. The officer detected an odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, according to police. He asked if Mr. Lindsay recently smoked cannabis in the car. Mr. Lindsay allegedly said that he did earlier in the morning that same day, according to police.

The officer asked if there was any more cannabis inside the car. Mr. Lindsay allegedly gave the officer a partially burnt rolled cigar that contained suspect cannabis, according to the report. According to police, the cigar was resting in the center console ashtray of the vehicle.

DUI Over 0.08, but no 13-year-old

Michael A. Socki. (PFPD)

Police arrested Michael A. Socki, 37, 8943 Barleycord Ct., Orland Park, on November 19 and charged him with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, DUI BAC over .08, DUI alcohol, no driver’s license, and suspended registration.

Police responded to a location on Shabbona Drive to investigate a vehicle accident report at 9:34 PM. Upon arrival, police saw a silver Ford Fusion that struck a tree in front of a home on Shabbona Drive. According to the report, Michael A. Socki was the car’s registered owner.

There was no one inside the car at that time. Police did see an open case of Miller Lite with empty cans of the same beer inside on the rear driver’s side floorboard, according to police.

Doorbell Cam Helps Police

One resident did provide police with a video of the Lincoln heading North on Shabbona Drive. According to the report, approximately one minute later, a man wearing all black with a white emblem on the back of his hoodie. After investigating, police stopped a man, Michael Socki, in front of a home on Blackhawk Drive. He wore a black hoodie with a white emblem on the back, according to police.

An officer took Mr. Socki to the Park Forest Police Department and read him his Miranda rights, according to police.

Police: Driver Said a 13-year-old Relative Took His Car

According to police, Mr. Socki declined to answer questions. He allegedly did tell police that he was walking intoxicated and that a 13-year-old who he knew took the vehicle, according to the report.

According to the report, Mr. Socki refused to perform a Field sobriety test. He told officers that he had been detained for four hours. In reality, police said in the report, it had been about 25 minutes up to that point.

Police Timeline Adds Up

The timeline police outline does appear consistent in the report. The call came in at 9:34 PM (22:34). After investigating (doorbell cam video, etc.), police had Mr. Socki in custody at the PFPD at 11:20 PM (23:20). That is when police read him his Miranda Rights, the report says. According to the report, Mr. Socki submitted to the breathalyzer test at 11:33 PM (23:33). Between the Miranda reading and BAC test is when Mr. Socki allegedly said the police had him in custody for over four hours. As the initial call came in at 9:34 PM, and with no reason to doubt the timeline in the report, Mr. Socki was not in custody for four hours at that point.

Mr. Socki did agree to submit to a breathalyzer test. This yielded a result of .186 BAC, according to the report. According to the report, Mr. Socki has a court date of January 17, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

The report makes no mention of officers coming upon a 13-year-old juvenile that night.

Resisting

Police arrested Antonio D Williams, 25, 23445 S. Western Avenue, Park Forest, on November 20 and charged him with resisting a peace officer.

Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at an apartment on South Western Avenue.

According to the report, an officer saw Mr. Williams allegedly engaged in a verbal dispute with a woman he was actively pushing. The report states that the woman was not cooperative.

Officers attempted to separate both of them when Mr. Williams allegedly began to actively resist all verbal commands officers gave him, according to police. This required officers to handcuff Mr. Williams, according to police. While trying to do so, Mr. Williams allegedly pulled away from officers, according to the report.

Mr. Williams’s court date was December 15, 2023, at the Will County Courthouse.

Retail Theft

Police arrested Brian K. Stewart, 27, 1931 Adams Street, Chicago Heights, on November 21 and charged him with retail theft.

Officers responded to Walgreens on South Orchard Drive at 8:03 AM to investigate a report of retail theft. SouthCom advised that a man wearing a black jacket and gray pants allegedly took cigarettes and left the store, according to the report.

According to police, one of the responding officers saw a man walking on Cunningham Lane who matched that description.

Officer Asks for Cigarettes

The officer asked the man, later identified as Brian Stewart, if he had any Newports in his pockets. The report notes that the officer told Mr. Stewart he matched the description of a person involved in a retail theft, according to police.

Mr. Stewart said he did not but allegedly permitted the officer to search him, according to police. The officer reportedly found two packs of Newport cigarettes in Mr. Stewart’s left sweater pocket, according to police.

According to the report, Mr. Steward has a court date on January 2, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Kristian N. Harris, 18, 316 Springfield Street, Park Forest, on November 21 and charged him with domestic battery.

Officers responded to an address on Springfield Street at 6:31 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. Mr. Harris allegedly had a physical altercation with a family member, according to police. He reportedly told police that the family member was “playing the victim” and added that the family member “was not fighting him back,” according to the report.

Mr. Harris also allegedly said that he “rushed” the family member and put his hands on him first, according to the report.

The family member had swelling beneath his right I in the area where he alleged Mr. Harris struck him, according to police. According to the report, he also had scratch marks near his right wrist.

Previous Incidents

Police report five previous incidents of “calls related to domestic violence involving both parties, all during 2023. The case numbers are:

3PF13485

23PF13292

23PF13270

20PF12293

