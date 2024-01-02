PFPD: After Two Call 911 Repeatedly, One Man Gets a Felony Charge – Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Charges for two Park Forest men differed widely after the two, in separate instances, allegedly called 911 repeatedly. An Assistant State’s Attorney gave police approval for a felony charge against the second man.

Disorderly Conduct: Calling 911 Repeatedly

Police arrested Malik S. Neal, 28, 362 Wilshire St., Park Forest, on November 24 and charged him with disorderly conduct. Police responded to a home on Wilshire Street at 1:32 PM on a call to assist a citizen. They met with the complainant, Malik Neal. Mr. Neal allegedly told police he needed help towing a vehicle parked in front of his home. Police told him they could not tow the car but he could call a tow company. According to the report, Mr. Neal called 911 repeatedly, ten times total, asking the police to tow the car. Mr. Neal has a court date on January 29, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Police: Felony Aggravated Assault After Calling 911 Repeatedly

Police arrested Anrew R. Tyms Jr., 20, 6 School House Ct., Park Forest, on November 25 and charged him with one count of felony aggravated assault of a peace officer with a preliminary mandatory court appearance of November 27, 2023, at the Markham Courthouse. Mr. Tyms reportedly called 911 repeatedly, police said.

An officer responded to an address in School House Court at 7 AM to seize a black Ford Mustang. According to the report, that vehicle was previously awarded to the Park Forest Police Department “pursuant to 720 ILCS 5/36-1 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes under case number 23PF08100.”

The officer responded to the residence and located the vehicle parked in the driveway. Coy’s Towing also responded to tow the car from the scene to their tow yard.

First 911 Call

Later, at approximately 8:10 AM, the previous owner of the vehicle, Andrew Tyms Jr., called 911 to report the car stolen. SouthCom Dispatch informed Mr. Tyms that police towed his vehicle and gave him the name of the officer he should contact. Mr. Tyms called the officer, identified himself, and allegedly began to yell at the officer, according to police. He reportedly said he was going to come and “f**k up” the police department, according to the report.

Mr. Tyms then ended the phone conversation before the officer could speak, according to police.

Man Enter Police Station

Within minutes, a Record Clerk informed the officer that Mr. Tyms was asking to speak with him in the lobby. The clerk also told the officer that Mr. Tyms allegedly kicked a statue of a police dog in the lobby, according to police.

Three officers responded to the lobby to speak with Mr. Tyms.

According to police, the officer who supervised the seizure of the vehicle gave Mr. Tyms a copy of the court order. Mr. Tyms allegedly snatched it from the officer’s hand, according to police. Mr. Tyms reportedly began to argue with the officers about the order, saying that his finance company still owned the car, according to police. While doing so, Mr. Tyms allegedly grabbed informational pamphlets from the department lobby and began throwing them on the floor, according to police.

Man Allegedly Yells He Would “Spazz Out”

An officer told Mr. Tyms that he needed to leave the police department. Officers began escorting Mr. Tyms to the door. Mr. Tyms stopped at the north door of the lobby and continued to argue with one of the officers.

Mr. Tyms then allegedly yelled that he was going to “Spazz out on your b**ches. I’m going to spit on y’all mother f**king face, b**ch,” according to the report. As he said that, he allegedly thrust his index finger towards the face of two officers, according to police.

Mr. Tyms then allegedly lunged forward toward one officer, “postured” while yelling, “B**ch, I’ll spin in all y’all face,” according to the report.

ASA Approves Felony Charge, Man Leaves

In fear that Mr. Tyms would batter him, the officer pushed Mr. Tyms back, according to police. Two other officers grabbed a hold of Mr. Tyms and informed him he was under arrest. Officers subsequently subdued Mr. Tyms against a wall and secured him into handcuffs, according to police.

After receiving approval from an Assistant State’s Attorney to charge Mr. Tyms with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer, police released him from custody.

Man Returns to Station

Later, at 11:24 AM, officers arrested Mr. Tyms again on charges of felony aggravated resisting and disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 while he was in the Police Department lobby.

At that time, Mr. Tyms allegedly called 911 while he was in the police lobby. He reportedly told the dispatcher that he was at the Park Forest Police Station, confirmed his name was Andrew, and that a police officer stole his keys, according to the report.

When officers told him he was under arrest on suspicion of disorderly conduct, Mr. Tyms allegedly started to pull away from the officer who was trying to place handcuffs on him. He reportedly began to run out the lobby door, according to police. According to the report, an officer performed an emergency takedown on Mr. Tyms to prevent him from escaping.

From Allegedly Calling 911 Repeatedly to Officer and Man Injured

The officer successfully brought Mr. Tyms to the ground and placed him in handcuffs without further resistance, according to police. That officer sustained a bleeding laceration to his left pinky finger, a bruised right elbow, a bleeding laceration to his right elbow, and a scraped right knee, according to police.

Mr. Tyms sustained an abrasion to the small of his back. Police summoned Park Forest paramedics to the booking room. Paramedics saw Mr. Tyms but he allegedly refused transportation to the hospital.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

