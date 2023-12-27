Alleged Water Bill Boilover Leads to Charges – Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A water bill left a Park Forest man facing two criminal charges after allegedly letting his temper boil over in Village Hall.

We continue to list tickets or municipal citations police give individuals because of alleged use of cannabis the law does not allow. Here, we remind residents that there are limits to the recreational use of cannabis in Illinois. These are similar to limitations on the use of alcohol.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through November 2, 2023

Ticket, No Arrest

Police issued a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis to a teenager, Isaiah J. McGee Jr., 19, 195 Williamsburg Rd., Country Club Hills, on October 26. Two officers patrolled Main Street at 3:41 AM when one saw a vehicle parked away from other vehicles at a closed business. The car, a gray 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, had its headlights on.

Officers walked up to the Chevrolet and detected a smell of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. They spoke with the driver, Isaiah McGee, and an 18-year-old passenger and asked why they were at the CVS Pharmacy at night. The teens said they were there eating McDonald’s food and had the windows rolled down because they had fogged up, according to police.

The teens both allegedly admitted to having cannabis inside the car. Police note that as the teens are under 21 years of age, they are unable to possess cannabis legally in Illinois, according to police. Mr. McGee allegedly admitted to having the cannabis, according to the report. Police gave him the ticket on a charge of possession of cannabis under the age of 21. There were no arrests.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Dorothy A. Anderson, 24, 23 W. Rocket Circle, Park Forest, on October 26 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to a domestic battery complaint on West Rocket Circle at 1:05 PM. The complainant said she and Dorothy Anderson got into a verbal dispute. Ms. Anderson allegedly struck the other woman in the head with a bucket, according to police.

A responding officer saw several minor lacerations on the woman’s face, near her cheek and chin, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Michael Dotson, 33, 2860 Western Avenue, Park Forest, on October 27 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to a residence on Western Avenue at 3:14 AM to investigate a report of domestic battery. Mr. Dotson allegedly told police he verbally argued with the complainant. He reportedly admitted throwing a vape pen at the complainant, according to the report.

Mr. Dotson told police he didn’t know where the vape pen hit the complainant. However, according to police, he allegedly said he did not throw it very hard. Police noted in the report that the complainant had a small bloody cut on his upper lip.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Johnathan A. Gardner, 35, 3014 Western Avenue, Park Forest, on October 29 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to a residence on Western Avenue at 1:36 PM to investigate a domestic incident report. The complainant told police she did not want Mr. Gardner inside the residence when he was intoxicated, according to the report. According to police, this was the initial call for service. Mr. Gardner was not present at the residence at this time.

Officers Dispatched a Second Time

Officers left the scene and were dispatched back to the residence when the complainant said Mr. Gardner returned, according to police. The complainant said Mr. Gardner was trying to gain entry through the west side door of the home.

According to police, they saw Mr. Gardner at that door with his right arm stretched through a broken window pane. He was pressing his face against the broken Plexiglas and door while allegedly attempting to unlock the door, according to police.

According to the report, the complainant alleged that Mr. Gardner broke the window pain during a prior incident.

Subject Allegedly Runs and Returns

When Mr. Gardner saw police, he ran southbound around the residence toward Western Avenue, according to the report. Mr. Gardner later returned to the residence and police took him into custody, according to the report.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Gardner punched her twice in the center of her neck with a closed right fist, according to police. She alleged that this was during a prior incident.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Rickeshia A. Davenport, 32, 706 E. 51st St. Apt. 3E, Chicago, on October 30 and charged her with domestic battery and one count of obstructing a peace officer. Police responded to North Arbor Trail at 1:14 AM to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. Ms. Davenport allegedly attempted to pull away from officers when they tried to detain her, according to police.

Alleged Water Bill Boilover Leads to Criminal Trespass

Police arrested Andrew R. Tyms, 20, 6 School House Ct., Park Forest, on October 30 and charged him with criminal trespass to state-supported property and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to an address on Victory Drive at 9:55 AM to investigate a disturbance report over a water bill.

According to the report, Water Department staff at Village Hall said they encountered someone “being belligerent” with them. Police entered the building and found Andrew Tyms pacing in the foyer area.

An officer spoke with the Finance Director for the Village of Park Forest. The director told police that Mr. Tyms had a water bill. If he paid the water bill, he would get caught up, according to police.

Resident Allegedly Yells and Curses Because of Water Bill

According to the report, Mr. Tyms then allegedly interrupted loudly and cursed. He pointed at the Water Department staff and reportedly called them “scary a** b**ch,” according to the report. According to the report, the responding officer told Mr. Tyms three times to leave. When he allegedly refused, the officer advised him he was arresting him on suspicion of trespassing, according to police.

The officer handcuffed Mr. Tyms and put him in a squad car. Mr. Tyms allegedly told the officer he would return to Village Hall when he was released. The officer told him he was not allowed to return or police would arrest him again on suspicion of trespassing.

Water Bill Phone Call Heats Up

The responding officer then spoke with a Water Department clerk who said she received a call from Mr. Tyms. According to the report, he “continued to talk over her” and told her he was coming to Village Hall.

When he entered the building, Mr. Tyms allegedly yelled at the clerks, “Where’s that b**ch that I spoke with over the phone,” according to police. Water Department staff then called 911.

Mr. Tyms had a court date at Markham Courthouse on December 6.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those who police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials abbreviate these devices typically as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.