Wanted in C.C. Hills, Park Forest Arrests Two After “All-Over-the-Road” Driving Draws Attention

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Country Club Hills police were investigating an alleged felony retail theft. A call came into SouthCom Dispatch around 2 PM that an SUV was “all over the road” while driving in Park Forest. These two incidents converged on Monee Road.

An anonymous caller reported an SUV heading southbound on Western Avenue near Sauk Trail that was “all over the road,” according to the report. The complainant provided SouthCom Dispatch with a possible registration number. While officers checked the area, the SUV initially came back as stolen, according to SouthCom. However, SouthCom soon advised Park Forest officers that the Country Club Hills Police Department was searching for the vehicle in connection with an alleged felony retail theft. This was according to the report from Park Forest Police.

Two Arrested After SUV “All Over the Road” Draws Attention

Police detained Timothy A. Wehmeyer, 41, 1502 W. Norfolk Rd., Crete, and Jasper K. Moore, 40, 952 W. 11th St., Gary, IN, on July 26. The officer who pulled them over turned them over to the Country Club Hills Police Department in connection with an alleged felony retail theft, according to police.

At about 2:14 PM, an officer received a licensed plate reader (LPR) hit on a tan Chevrolet Suburban at Monee Road and Tamarac Street. The Park Forest officer determined this was the vehicle that the Country Club Hills Police Department sought, according to the report.

The LPR hit did not list the SUV as stolen, according to the report.

The officer responded to the area and found the Chevrolet traveling southbound on Monee Road near Tamarack Street, according to police. Following the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot at a church, the officer activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle when the SUV turned back to go northbound onto Monee Road, according to police.

The Chevy allegedly failed to stop and continued eastbound on Monee Road at normal speeds, according to police.

Report: From “All Over the Road” to “The Middle of the Roadway”

When the Chevrolet reached Indianwood Boulevard, it stopped in the middle of the roadway, according to police. The pursuing officer got out of his patrol vehicle. He placed a stationary tire deflation device under the rear passenger tire of the SUV.

The officer walked to the passenger side of the vehicle. There were two men inside. The officer identified the driver as Timothy A. Wehmeyer and the passenger as Jasper K. Moore. Informing the driver that he placed a deflation device under his tire, the officer assured the driver that if he tried to leave, his tires would deflate, according to the report.

Other officers from Park Forest responded to the scene and detained both men pending further investigation, according to police.

Men Complain of Chest Pain

Shortly thereafter, police transported both men to Franciscan Health Hospital in Olympia Fields. This was because both complained of chest pain, according to the report. An officer from Park Forest responded to the hospital with both men, according to the report.

The officer who pulled the men over reviewed the store surveillance video from Country Club Hills Police Report #C23-07693. The officer confirmed that both Mr. Wehmeyer and Mr. Moore were the alleged offenders in connection with the theft, according to police. This is because both men were still wearing the same clothing that showed in the video, according to police.

The officer then confirmed the initial report of the SUV as stolen. This was according to the Creek Police Department where the report came in on July 26, 2023, at 1:25 PM.

Crete police officers responded to Park Forest and then the hospital and took custody of both men, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.