Police Charge Man with Possession of Methamphetamine: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police charged a Park Forest man with possession of methamphetamine and related drug charges after he allegedly permitted them to search his home. This was after a neighbor called and reported hearing glass breaking. Officers suspected burglary. They called the man, and he gave them the key to his front door, according to the report on this incident.

These reports close out September 2023 at last and begin October.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports up to October 1, 2023

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Edward E. Lewis,m 52, 415 Seward St., Park Forest, and charged him with domestic battery after officers responded to Seward Street at 11:09 AM to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

Disorderly Conduct

Police issued a municipal citation charging disorderly conduct to Walter Smith Jr., 49, 8829 Colfax Ave., Chicago, on September 11 when officers responded to Stanton Street to investigate a disturbance report. This was not an arrest nor a criminal charge.

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle

Police arrested Lawrence H. Davis, 52, 22320 Piccadilly Ct. #2B, Richton Park, on September 23, charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Officers responded to Monee Road and Niagara Street to investigate a report of a suspicious subject at 8:04 PM.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Marcy Franklin-Brown, 49, 131 Blackhawk Dr., Park Forest, on September 25 and charged her with domestic battery. Police responded to a residence on Blackhawk Drive to investigate a report of a domestic incident. Ms. Franklin-Brown allegedly admitted to officers choking someone at the house, according to police.

Domestic Battery

The police arrested Dejah J. Chapple, 26, 81 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, on September 27. Officers charged Ms. Chapple with domestic battery after responding to a home on Westwood Drive to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Dante R. Alexander, 47, on September 27 and charged him with domestic battery, violation of an order of protection, and a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Officers responded to a home on Waverly Street at 9:57 PM to investigate a 911 hang-up.

While investigating the hang-up call, someone alerted officers to a possible altercation between a man and a woman. Officers heard a woman crying and found her with blood on the right side of her face, according to the report.

Revoked Driver’s License

Police arrested Christopher S. Goodman, 42, 327 S. Orchard Dr., Park Forest, on September 28. Officers charged him with having a revoked driver’s license and failure to give information after an accident. Police responded to the Dollar General store at 2:38 PM to investigate a personal injury accident. Police later changed this to a hit-and-run accident.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Phillip Haywood Jr., 55, 136 Indiana St., Park Forest, on September 29 and charged him with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. Officers responded to a home on Indiana Street at 8:05 AM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Possession of Methamphetamine

Police arrested Robert B. Edgecombe, 46, 27 McGarity Rd., Park Forest, on September 29. Officers charged him with possession of methamphetamine, delivery/possession of methamphetamine, intent to deliver methamphetamine, manufacturing a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery/possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis, and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felony. This report does not show how much methamphetamine police discovered at the home.

Police responded to a home on McGarity Street at 8:51 PM to investigate a report of a burglary in progress.

Dispatch advised police that the complainant heard some glass break at her home and barricaded herself inside her bedroom with a firearm. Police discovered a broken window and alerted the landlord. A short time later, Robert B. Edgecombe arrived at the residence, according to police.

PFPD: Resident Gives Police the Key to His Home

Police apprised Mr. Edgecombe of the incident and the broken window. Mr.Edgecombe gave officers the key to the front door, according to police. He also permitted officers to enter his residence to ensure

the house was clear, according to the report.

Mr. Edgecombe told police he left his residence approximately five minutes before officers arrived. He said he was the only person who resided at the residence, according to police. He said he did not know of anyone who would have tried to break into the residence.

Police searched and cleared the residence. While searching, they found “two large clear bags of marijuana sitting on top of the stove in plain view,” according to the report.

Officers asked Mr. Edgecombe if there was anything else in the residence. He allegedly told them he had some “coke” in the cabinet above the stove and a gun in a box under the television in the living

room, according to the report.

Police arrested Mr. Edgecombe without incident, according to the report. Officers secured the residence until they obtained a search warrant to search the home further. A detective went to the Park Forest Police Department to get the search warrant. His supplement includes information on the methamphetamine police recovered from the residence.

Felony Burglary

Police arrested Shavonni A. Morris, 28, 7236 S. Constance Ave., Chicago, on October 1 and charged her on October 2 with felony burglary (Class 2), criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to real property. This was in connection with incident #23PF15483, which originated on September 30 at 5:21 PM when police responded to a restaurant on Central Park Avenue in Park Forest.

In connection with the same call above, incident #23PF15483, police arrested Jasmine K. Hurt, 29, 101`29 S. Princeton Ave., Chicago, on October 1 and charged her with criminal damage to property.

Ms. Morris allegedly told police she takes “full responsibility for breaking the window of the bar,” according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those who police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials abbreviate these devices typically as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.