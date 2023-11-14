PFPD: Hazel Crest Man Sped Away While Officer Held On

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Hazel Crest man allegedly sped away from police while an officer was holding onto his arm. The caller alleged that the man was threatening her via text message from outside her home. This was the third incident of a busy week for police during the week that ended September 11.

The second incident, below, involves a Posen woman charged with criminal damage to property.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through September 11, 2023, Part II

Criminal Damage to Property

Police arrested Amber M. Kelly, 29, 14627 Short St., Posen, on September 7 and charged her with criminal damage to property.

An officer responded to Lester Road on September 5 at 11:30 PM to investigate a report of criminal damage to a vehicle. The complainant said he was inside his home when he got a call from a blocked number. When he answered, Amber Kelly, who he knew, told him she was outside his house and asked him to step outside.

He told her he wasn’t coming out.

She then allegedly began to bang on his front door, according to police. She stopped knocking on the door when she heard his dog barking. A short time later, he went outside to leave for work. When he got to his car, he found damage to his driver’s door, according to police.

Two Witnesses Share a Video

Two men came up to him and alleged that they saw a woman scratching the door of his car, according to police. He told police the two men did not want to speak with them but gave him a video recording via text message, according to police.

The man said as he watched the video, he could identify the person allegedly scratching his vehicle’s door as Amber Kelly, according to police.

Officers investigated and issued a temporary warrant into LEADS for Ms. Kelly, according to the report.

PFPD: Man Sped Away

Police arrested Devonte D. Heard, 27, 3708 River Rd., Hazel Crest, after investigating an incident on September 10 and charged him with obstructing/resisting an officer and driving while his license was suspended. They sought to press charges after he allegedly sped away from police while one officer was holding his arm.

Domestic on Waverly Court

Police were dispatched to Waverly Court on September 10 to investigate a domestic incident. The caller alleged to 911 operators that Devonte Heard was threatening her via text message, according to the report.

She said he was in a gold sedan outside her home, possibly a Honda Civic.

When police arrived, they saw a beige Honda Accord parked at the intersection of Waverly Street and Waverly Court. The officers approached the vehicle, one on each side of the car. The one on the driver’s side saw a man in the driver’s seat with the backrest reclined in the furthest setting towards the back seat, according to police.

Police Speak with the Driver

The officer knocked on the front driver’s window. The man appeared to lift his body off the backrest, according to police. An officer saw the man place both hands in the area of the steering wheel column under his seat, according to police.

The officer knocked on the window again. The man rolled the window down.

Ordering him not to reach for anything, the officer asked the man his name. The man responded, “Devonte Heard,” according to the report.

Police: The driver did not exit the car.

The officer asked Mr. Heard to get out of the car. He allegedly did not do so, according to police. Mr. Heard had his right hand by the vehicle’s ignition.

An officer told him not to start the car. This officer reached into the car and tried to open the front driver’s door, according to police. The other officer gave Mr. Heard several verbal commands to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

Mr. Heard allegedly did not comply, according to police.

The officer by the driver opened the door using the interior handle, according to police.

Driver Started the Car, Sped Off

As the door began to open, police heard the vehicle’s engine crank and start running, according to police. The officer by the driver grabbed Mr. Heard’s left arm and tried to pull him from the car, according to police.

Mr. Heard then allegedly began to pull away from the police. At the same time, the officer near Mr. Heard was still holding him and pulling on his arm, according to the report.

He succeeded in pulling away, closing the door, according to police. Mr. Heard then allegedly sped away from the location westbound on Waverly Street towards Lakewood Boulevard, according to police.

Officers returned to their patrol vehicles but lost sight of Mr. Heard’s car.

Interviewing the Complainant

One of them returned to Waverly Court to speak with the complainant. He learned that Mr. Heard might be heading to his home in Hazel Crest, according to police.

Officers asked Hazel Crest Police to check Mr. Heard’s address. At 6:45 AM, the Hazel Crest Police Department advised Park Forest officers that the Honda Accord was at that location. They also spoke with Mr. Heard’s parents, who told them Mr. Heard was currently inside the home, according to police.

Park Forest Goes to Hazel Crest

At 7:02 AM, a Park Forest officer responded to the 3700 block of River Road and saw the beige Honda Accord parked in the driveway. The officer advised a family member of Mr. Heard of the incident in Park Forest. He told the family member they were seizing the car, according to police.

The officer asked her to tell Mr. Heard to exit the residence willingly. She came out of the home a short time later and told him Mr. Heard was no longer inside, according to police.

A towing company arrived on the scene and towed Mr. Heard’s car.

The officer from Park Forest put together a wanted flyer for Devonte Heard on suspicion of obstructing/resisting a peace officer and driving while his license was suspended.

Mr. Heard later turned himself in at the Park Forest Police Department. There, officers arrested and charged him, according to police.

About Police Reports

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials abbreviate these devices typically as BWC in the reports.

