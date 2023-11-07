Aggravated DUI and Kids in the Car: The Arrest of a Park Forest Man

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police arrested a Park Forest man and charged him with one count of aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony, when he allegedly sped on Western Avenue. Police also charged him with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child. He had two of his sons in the car with him, according to police.

The following are the first two incidents from reports filed between August 22 and August 28, 2023.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through Aug. 28, 2023 – Part I

Criminal Trespass to a Residence

Police arrested Christopher M. Moore, 25, 5631 Cornell Way, Matteson, and charged him with criminal trespass to a residence.

Police responded to a home on Blackhawk Drive to investigate a report of a 911 open line. SouthCom told officers the caller was pursuing the alleged offender on foot.

When police arrived, they found two men, one of whom was Christopher M. Moore, according to police.

Mr. Moore said that he previously lived at the home in question and returned to get the property he said he owned, according to police. He allegedly entered the house through a window, according to police.

Aggravated DUI, Endangering the Life or Health of a Child

Julien J. Cornelius. (PFPD)

Police arrested Julien J. Cornelius, 40, 43 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, on August 23 and charged him with one count of aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony. Police also issued Mr. Cornelius traffic citations charging speeding, driving in the wrong lane, suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcoholic liquor, and unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Police also charged Mr. Cornelius with two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Officer Allegedly Sees a Buick Speeding

An officer was in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Western Avenue conducting stationary traffic enforcement at 12:56 p.m. The officer saw a silver Buick sedan going northbound on Western Avenue at an alleged high rate of speed, according to the report. The officer clocked the vehicle traveling at 58 miles per hour, according to police.

As the Buick continued northbound on Western Avenue near Fir Street, the car allegedly used the center two-way turn lane to pass another vehicle in the left traffic lane, according to police.

The officer pulled onto Western Avenue and began traveling northbound to catch up to the Buick.

POLICE: Driver Had No ID

Catching up with the car, the officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle. The Buick turned into the Citgo Gas Station at 2035 Western Avenue, Chicago Heights. The driver, later identified as Julian Cornelius, began to exit the driver’s door, according to police. The officer ordered Mr. Cornelius back into the car. He complied, according to police.

When asked, Mr. Cornelius said he knew why the officer stopped him, according to police. Mr. Cornelius said he did not have his identification but provided his name and date of birth.

Children in the Car

There were two children in the car. They were Mr. Cornelius’s sons. This led police to additionally charge him with endangering the life or health of a child.

He said he was taking them to GameStop and allegedly apologized for going around another car, according to police.

According to the report, Mr. Cornelius appeared “abnormally nervous and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.”

The officer confirmed that Mr. Cornelius had a valid Illinois driver’s license. While conducting the inquiry into Mr. Cornelius’s driving status, the officer told Mr. Cornelius that he smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to police. Police asked Mr. Cornelius to perform standardized Field sobriety tests. He agreed to do so.

Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence

After conducting the tests, police took Mr. Cornelius into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and put him in handcuffs, according to the report. Another officer took both children, Mr. Cornelius’s sons, to the Park Forest Police Department lobby to wait for their mother, according to police.

While still on the scene, Mr. Cornelius asked to speak with one of the officers and allegedly volunteered that he had some “weed” on him along with a BB gun in the vehicle, according to police.

Inside the car, police found an open bottle of Tequila under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to the report. The bottle was cold to the touch and was 2/3 empty, according to police.

At the Park Forest Police Station, Mr. Cornelius refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. He also refused to provide urine or blood samples, according to the report.

