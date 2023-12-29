Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer Charge: Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These reports bring us up to November 16, 2023. The first incident resulted in a charge of aggravated battery of a police officer. A Chicago Heights man allegedly struck an officer in a bar. There were also two incidents involving cannabis, according to reports.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 16, 2023

Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer

Police arrested Derek D. Adams, 29, 1031 Union Ave, Chicago Heights, on November 12 and charged him with aggravated battery of a police officer.

An officer responded to a bar on South Orchard Drive at 12:48 AM to investigate a report of a 911 open line. According to the report, an officer looked into the bar through a window and saw a large crowd but no apparent issues. He asked that SouthCom Dispatch have the caller step outside to speak.

While waiting for the caller, the officer saw a large group of patrons begin to argue, according to police. Shortly thereafter, according to police, a large fight broke out among several people. The officer asked that SouthCom dispatch more officers to the bar.

Officer Orders People to Disperse and Leave

After entering the bar, the officer ordered several subjects to disperse and leave the establishment. While doing so, he found two men grappling with each other, according to police. The officer attempted to separate them. He grabbed the left arm of one of the men, later identified as Derek Adams, and ordered him to leave. The officer did so while pulling him away from the other man. Mr. Adams broke free from the officer’s grasp and allegedly shoved the officer back by “forcefully striking” him “about the chest with his right hand,” according to police.

Man “Postured” Toward the Officer

According to the report, this caused the officer to stumble back into a table. Mr. Adams walked away from the officer to the bar’s front door. The officer followed. According to the report, Mr. Adams turned towards the officer, “pulled up his pants,” and allegedly postured towards him.

The officer recognized “this behavior as that of someone who is preparing to fight,” according to the report.

Taser

The officer drew his Taser, powered it on, and pointed it at Mr. Adams. He ordered Mr. Adams to get on the ground four times, according to police. Mr. Adams allegedly refused to do so and began to approach the officer while striking his hand in his fist, according to police.

Fearful of being battered by Mr. Adams, the officer discharged his Taser at Mr. Adams. The Taser appeared not to affect Mr. Adams. He allegedly continued to strike his open hand with a fist. However, Mr. Adams then quickly sat on the floor before the officer.

Other people circled Mr. Adams and the officer. The officer ordered all the subjects to back up. He subsequently pointed his Taser at several of them as a means of crowd control until he gained compliance, according to the report.

Charge: Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer

Two other officers arrived on the scene and police secured Mr. Adams into handcuffs without further alleged resistance, according to police. When asked his name and date of birth, Mr. Adams allegedly refused to give it, saying, “It’s obstruction of justice,” according to police.

Police took Mr. Adams to the Park Forest Police Department at around 1:30 AM and secured him in a holding cell pending further investigation, according to police. They eventually charged him with aggravated battery of a police officer.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Shawn E. Bailey Jr., 31, 337 Waverly St., Park Forest, on November 12 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to an address on Waverly Street at 1:20 AM to investigate a report of a 911 hang-up. When police arrived, one officer saw a man, later identified as Shawn Bailey Jr., get out of his Jeep parked in the home’s driveway, to which officers responded.

Mr. Bailey allegedly confronted a woman who was also in the driveway.

Man Orders Police to Leave

The officer approached the two. Mr. Bailey allegedly yelled at the officer to get off his property, according to police. The woman was crying but said everything was fine and did not wish to speak with the police.

Mr. Bailey then walked her into the house, according to police. The responding officer called for additional units and knocked on the home’s front door. There was no response.

Three other officers arrived on the scene. They continued to knock on the front door with no response.

Mr. Bailey allegedly came to the door several times yelling, telling police he would let his dog loose on them, according to the report.

Police heard a large dog barking inside.

Man Allegedly Holds Door Closed

Mr. Bailey allegedly held the door closed, blocking the woman from leaving the home. An officer was able to communicate with her through the glass door. She again said she was fine and did not wish to speak with the police.

The officer saw a small amount of dried blood in her nostril and a cut underneath her left eye, according to police. There was also swelling around her left eye, police said.

The woman eventually left the home but said she did not need assistance and wanted to go.

Man Allegedly Threatens Police

Mr. Bailey came out of the house and approached the officers. He asked one of them for his badge number. The officer provided the number. Then Mr. Bailey allegedly said to one of the officers, “I’ll kill your st*pid a** ni**a. If I see you again ni**a, I’m gonna f**k you up too,” according to the report.

Later, police spoke with the woman. She said she and Mr. Bailey were at a relative’s home and left around 1:00 AM. As soon as they started driving, they began arguing, according to the report. She alleged that Mr. Bailey bit her on her right forearm, according to police. She also alleged that Mr. Bailey struck her in the face with his fist while they were driving, according to police.

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol

Police arrested Antonio J. Mason, 21, 14703 Lincoln Ave., Dolton, and issued him a citation charging illegal transportation of alcohol. At 6:27 PM, two officers patrolled when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the Metra Parking Lot on Homan Avenue. They saw a man, later identified as Antonio Mason Jr., sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen. As officers approached, Mr. Mason allegedly stuffed an unknown item into his pants, according to police.

One of the officers also saw an open bottle, which he suspected was liquor, sitting in the passenger seat. According to police, about a quarter of the liquid in the bottle was missing. Another officer arrived and police asked Mr. Mason to leave the vehicle. A small lighter fell out from his belt as he did so, according to police.

Scales, a Pipe, Suspect Cannabis

Police searched him for weapons with negative results. They searched the vehicle and found two scales with suspect cannabis residue, one pipe with burned suspect cannabis inside, and a vape pen with suspect cannabis inside, according to the report.

Police spoke with Mr. Mason about the scales and the open container of alcohol. Mr. Mason said that he used the scale to measure cannabis to make sure he was getting the correct amount, according to police. He also allegedly admitted drinking before officers arrived, according to police.

One of the officers then conducted a field sobriety test. During the one-leg stand test, Mr. Mason allegedly swayed while balancing, used his arms for balance, and put his foot down, according to police. Mr. Mason almost fell over several times, according to police.

Police arrested him at 6:47 PM. They inventoried his car and had it towed.

Breathalyzer Test Shows 0.00

Police took Mr. Mason to the Park Forest Police Station. There, they searched him again. After a 20-minute observation, Mr. Mason agreed to speak with officers. He allegedly admitted again to drinking before police showed up.

One of the officers conducted a breathalyzer test on him, which yielded a result of 0.00. Due to the negative breath test results, police determined they would not charge Mr. Mason with DUI. They subsequently gave him the citation, charging an open container of alcohol, and released him.

Possession of Cannabis: NO ARREST

Police issued a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis to Antonio D. Tallie, 20, 326 Todd St., Park Forest, on November 14.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Pontiac at 1:59 PM after he saw that the vehicle’s registration expired on September 21, 2023. The officer detected the odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the car when he approached.

The driver and only occupant in the car, Antonio Tallie, allegedly told the officer that he smoked cannabis inside the vehicle around November 10. The officer saw a partially burnt rolled cigar containing suspected cannabis in an ashtray in the center console, according to police.

Police also recovered a plastic sandwich bag that contained less than 10 g of suspect cannabis, according to police. The officer gave Mr. Tallie a ticket charging possession of cannabis.

This was not an arrest.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.