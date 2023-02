Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Joshua Jensen, 27 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced to 240 months in prison by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on his plea of guilty to production of child pornography announced by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Besides the 240 months in prison, Jensen's sentence will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Jensen produced child pornography with a victim who was . . .