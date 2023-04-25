Gary Man Sentenced to 2 Consecutive Terms of Life In Prison

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Hailey Gist-Holden, age 28, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philp P. Simon after a jury found him guilty of armed bank robbery, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during that bank robbery. The jury specifically found that, as part of the bank robbery and the discharging of the firearm, Gist-Holden killed/murdered the bank security guard. This prosecution arose out of the June 11, 2021, armed robbery of a First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road in Gary, Indiana.

Gist-Holden received two consecutive life sentences in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Gist-Holden and other individuals formulated a plan to rob the Bank on Ridge Road in Gary, Indiana. Before actually entering the Bank, Gist-Holden, at point-blank range, shot the Bank’s security guard. Gist-Hilden then proceeded into the Bank to complete the robbery. While another member of the robbery crew entered the Bank building and stole approximately $9,000.00, Gist-Holden remained in the doorway of the building firing bullets that shattered windows. After the robbery, Gist-Holden and a co-defendant fled Indiana. Gist-Holden was subsequently apprehended in Georgia by local law enforcement following a high-speed car chase.

Previously, co-defendants James Anthony King and Kenyon Hawkins pled guilty to armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the discharge of a firearm during the robbery. Both are awaiting sentencing. Another alleged participant in this bank robbery is set to be tried separately.

“First, I want to express by sincerest condolences to the victims in this case. I fully recognize that Gist-Holden’s prosecution does not diminish the anxiety you face or the sorrow that you are – and will continue—to experience because of this senseless act of violence,” said United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. “Second, as this case proves, my office, with the support and assistance of federal, state, and local enforcement agencies, will prosecute vigorously persons who commit violent crimes that destroy the peace of Northern District of Indiana residents and businesses.”

“While this senseless act of violence will have a lifelong impact on the victims, I hope that knowing this defendant has been held accountable for his crimes helps their healing process,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “Violent acts such as this in our communities are intolerable and the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue our efforts to remove dangerous individuals such as the defendant from our streets.”

“I commend the efforts of the numerous law enforcement agencies who participated in this investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office for their partnership in prosecuting those accountable for this tragedy,” commented Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. “ The men and women of ATF stand shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to ensure our communities are safe.”

This investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Department; the Lake County Prosecutor's Office; the Indiana State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Gary Police Department. Additional investigative assistance was provided by the FBI Offices in Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta along with the Georgia State Police, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Lowndes County (GA) Sheriff's Department. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney's Offices in the Northern District of Georgia, the Middle District of Georgia, and the Middle District of Florida were involved in this cooperative effort. This case was tried by Assistant United States Attorneys Caitlin M. Padula and Michal J. Toth, who are joined by the prosecution team which includes Assistant United States Attorneys David Nozick and Kimberly Schultz.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.