DUI Cannabis Charge to Park Forest Man: Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police charged a Park Forest man with DUI Cannabis after an officer initiated a traffic stop just after 1:00 AM one night in late December. This was over a busy three-day period preceding Christmas. As readers saw before, December was particularly busy for Park Forest Police.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Dec. 18 thru Dec. 20, 2023

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Johniah R. Willett, 23, 85 W. 21st St., Chicago Heights, on December 18, and charged her with domestic battery. Police responded to a home on Shabbona Drive at 3:14 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. Police learned through SouthCom Dispatch that somebody reportedly pepper sprayed somebody else, according to the report.

When police arrived, an officer spoke with Johniah R. Wille, who said she gave the complainant her debit card to apply window tinting to her vehicle. After completing the tinting, Ms. Willett allegedly verbally disagreed with the complainant, who still had her debit card, according to police.

Ms. Willett alleged the complainant removed $100 cash from her card without her authorization, according to police.

The Complainant’s Side

The complainant acknowledged that on December 13, Ms. Willett permitted him to utilize her vehicle to have window tints applied, according to police. Ms. Willett provided him with her debit card and allegedly also allowed him to use it for other purchases as he desired, according to police.

On the day of this incident, the complainant alleged Ms. Willett had been sitting outside his home since around 11 AM, according to police. The complainant said Ms. Willett was not invited over for any reason, according to police.

Pepper Spray

Before the initial call for service, someone else entered the residence, and Ms. Willett allegedly entered, according to police. The complainant was in the bathroom when he heard a commotion from the front door. He went to the front door and told Ms. Willett to leave, according to police.

The complainant alleged that Ms. Willett subsequently pepper sprayed him in the face, according to police. According to the report, the officer saw that the complainant had watery, bloodshot eyes.

DUI Cannabis

Qadry N. Austin. (PFPD)

Police arrested Qadry N. Austin, 30, 225 Early St., Park Forest, and charged him with DUI Drugs (cannabis), driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding over the posted limit, improper lane usage, possession of adult cannabis in a motor vehicle, and no proof of insurance.

Officer Suspects DUI

An officer driving eastbound on Lincoln Highway towards Orchard Boulevard at 1:06 AM saw a white SUV, later identified as a white 2020 Kia Sportage. The Kia was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Highway in the far left lane, according to police. The officer drove four car lengths behind the Kia “at speeds between 48-51 mph in 22 seconds,” according to police. The posted speed limit was 40 mph, according to police. The Kia remained far to the left side of its lane the entire time, according to police.

The driver’s side tires then allegedly began driving over the double yellow line on its left and then over the solid white lines on its left as it approached Brookwood Drive and Lincoln Highway, according to police.

Traffic Stop at Food4Less

Because of the alleged speeding and improper lane usage, the officer suspected the driver was under the influence, according to police. The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop. The Kia made a left turn into the vacant parking lot of Food 4 Less, according to police.

The officer approached the driver’s door and spoke with the driver, later identified as Qadry N. Austin. Mr. Austin rolled his window down. The officer reports smelling a strong odor of freshly burnt cannabis, according to police.

The officer told Mr. Austin why he stopped him and asked how much cannabis he smoked. Mr. Austin allegedly replied that he had cannabis in the car and showed the officer some cannabis flowers in a white plastic container. According to police, the container was in the middle console.

Mr. Austin said he did not smoke any cannabis, according to police. The officer repeated that he smelled “a very strong odor” of burnt cannabis and not the cannabis flower, according to police. The officer also told Mr. Austin that his eyes were glossy and bloodshot, according to police. T

he officer requested that a second unit assist.

Driver Allegedly Admits Suspended Driver’s License

Mr. Austin allegedly told the officer his driver’s license was suspended because of no insurance and speeding tickets, according to police. He provided the officer with a picture of his ID, according to police. The officer confirmed through SouthCom that Mr. Austin had a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

Mr. Austin did not provide proof of insurance, according to the report.

The officer examined the white container of cannabis and noted it was medical cannabis. The officer asked Mr. Austin where he got the medical cannabis.

He allegedly responded that it was hard to answer the question because he was looking for proof of insurance, according to police.

After the officer told him that he wanted to check on him to ensure that Mr. Austin was okay to drive, Mr. Austin opened the door and stepped out to perform field sobriety tests, according to police.

Unsuccessful Completion of Field Sobriety Tests

The report says that Mr. Austin did not complete the tests successfully. It details instances where Mr. Austin allegedly failed some parts of the tests, according to police.

The officer told Mr. Austin he was under arrest on suspicion of DUI, and Mr. Austin reportedly replied, “Understandable,” according to the report.

Transporting him to the ER at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, Mr. Austin did not consent to medical personnel drawing his blood for a cannabis test, according to the report.

Ticket: Possession of Cannabis, No Arrest

Police issued municipal citations charging failure to wear a seatbelt and possession of cannabis (municipal citation) to Queshaun D. Canty, 26, 6260 Streamwood Ln., Matteson, on December 20.

An officer driving west on Indianwood Boulevard toward the intersection of South Orchard Drive saw a white 2013 Infinity. According to police, the driver of the Infinity was not wearing a seatbelt.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. He asked the driver, Mr. Canty, for proof of insurance.

Officer Suspects Ziploc Holds Cannabis

While rummaging through the console looking for proof of insurance, the officer saw a plastic Ziploc bag with a colorful design, “typically used to store cannabis,” according to the report.

The officer asked Mr. Canty to hand him the Ziploc bag. According to the officer, the bag was not odor-proof or child-resistant and was “immediately accessible to the driver,” according to police. The bag also bore California’s universal symbol for cannabis, according to police. This indicated to the officer that it was not purchased legally from an Illinois-licensed dispensary, according to police.

Mr. Canty denied the cannabis was his. According to the report, he allegedly said “everyone” drives the vehicle.

The officer issued Mr. Canty a state citation charging no seatbelt and verbally gave him court diversion instructions. He also issued Mr. Canty a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle with an optional court date, according to police.

The officer subsequently released Mr. Canty from the scene.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.