Driving While License Revoked: Police Blotter Reports Through Nov. 4, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through November 4, 2020. Charges for those arrested include driving while license was revoked, domestic battery, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Domestic Battery

Kevin L. Jones, 41, 424 Winnebago St., Park Forest, was arrested on October 28 and charged with domestic battery-physical contact after police were dispatched to the 400 block of Winnebago Street to investigate a report of domestic battery.

Mr. Jones allegedly admitted to an officer that he had placed his hands on a woman’s neck “above the collarbone” and held her down on the bed for a short period of time, according to police. When Mr. Jones let go of the woman he was subsequently pushed into a wall, causing a hole in the drywall, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Michael L. Allen, 29, 464 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on October 31 and charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property after police were dispatched to the 400 block of Indianwood Boulevard in reference to a report of domestic battery.

Mr. Allen allegedly punched a woman and allegedly threw her cell phone down onto the driveway of the residence, causing it to break, according to police. The woman had to use a neighbor’s phone to call for police assistance, according to the report.

Bond Forfeiture Warrant

Marcus Payton, 23, 4456 Windsor Ct., Richton Park, was arrested on November 1 five the Olympia Fields Police on a Park Forest bond forfeiture warrant, according to police. The warrant charged obstructing identification, according to police. Olympia Fields Police transported Mr. Payton to the Park Forest Police Department where he was processed and held awaiting transport to the Markham Courthouse, according to the report.

Driving While License Revoked

Andrew D. Menias, 39, 26749 S. Linden Ln., Crete, was arrested November 1 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license was revoked, and failure to reduce speed to prevent an accident when police responded to a business in the 400 block of Sauk Trail to investigate a report of a hit and run accident. The complainant told police that he was stopped at the red light on Central Park Avenue facing North at the intersection with Sauk Trail when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that allegedly rear-ended him, later identified as Andrew D. Menias, allegedly approached the complainant and asked him not to call the police because he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the report. The driver, Mr. Menais, then said they could exchange information if the complainant followed him back to his residence, according to police. The complainant was able to provide the registration of the vehicle that allegedly rear-ended his car, according to police, and police were able to locate Mr. Menais using that information, according to the report.

Cordell Franklin, 26, 29 McCarthy Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on November 2 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer when police were dispatched to the first block of McCarthy Road in reference to a report of disorderly conduct. While police were on their way, dispatch informed them that a man was throwing eggs at vehicles, according to police. When police arrived, they found the complainant using a hose to clean eggs off of one of the vehicles in the driveway. It was the complainant’s grandson, Cordell Franklin, who allegedly threw the eggs at two vehicles, according to police. Police told Mr. Franklin he was under arrest and he allegedly pulled away from the officers and placed his hands above his head, according to police. Two officers struggled with him while attempting to arrest him and one officer fell to the ground, according to police.