Village Board to Consider Resolutions: a Retirement; and Ordinances: Taxes and More

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In a session scheduled for Monday night, the Park Forest Village Board will convene to address matters ranging from administrative approvals to tax levies and property management. The board will also honor Craig Taylor with a resolution for his retirement. The public is encouraged to attend or follow updates as the board deliberates and votes on several agenda items.

The meeting will commence with the consent agenda, encompassing routine but essential motions and resolutions. Among these, the approval of minutes from previous meetings, including the Saturday Rules meeting of November 4, 2023, the Rules meeting of November 6, 2023, the Regular meeting of November 20, 2023, the Rules meeting of November 27, 2023, the Regular meeting of November 27, 2023, and the Saturday Rules meeting of December 2, 2023, will be a primary focus.

Resolution for Officer Craig Taylor on His Retirement

Park Forest Police Officer Craig Taylor has announced his retirement. Additionally, the board will consider a resolution recognizing and expressing gratitude to Craig Taylor for his dedicated service to the Village of Park Forest. Officer Taylor began his tenure with the PFPD on January 12, 2004. The resolution acknowledges his “dedicated service to the Village of Park Forest and its residents.”

We wish Officer Taylor all the best in his retirement.

2024 Meeting Schedule

Another resolution on the consent agenda pertains to adopting the Holiday and Meeting Schedule for Calendar Year 2024. This schedule, once approved, will provide the community with clarity on dates for public meetings and events throughout the upcoming year.

In general, the board’s meeting schedule is as follows:

1 st Monday of each month – Rules Meeting beginning at 7 PM

Monday of each month – Rules Meeting beginning at 7 PM 3 rd Monday of each month – Regular Board Meeting beginning at 7 PM

Monday of each month – Regular Board Meeting beginning at 7 PM 4 th Monday of each month – Rules & Regular Meeting beginning at 7 PM

Monday of each month – Rules & Regular Meeting beginning at 7 PM 1st Saturday of each month – Rules Meeting beginning at 10 AM

According to the agenda, one caveat is that Rules and Regular meetings will only be scheduled on the fourth Monday as needed, upon discussion with the Mayor and Village Manager.

2024 Paratransit Service Provider Agreement

Furthermore, the board will deliberate on a resolution authorizing the execution of the 2024 Paratransit Service Provider Agreement, solidifying the village’s commitment to providing accessible public transportation services through collaboration with PACE. The agreement will allow the town to continue providing public transportation services to anyone throughout the village.

Tax Levy and Abatement

Moving into debatable items, the board will address two ordinances critical to the fiscal planning and management of the village. The first ordinance involves levying taxes. This is for all corporate purposes for the Village of Park Forest, Cook, and Will Counties. The levy impacts the upcoming fiscal year of July 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2025. This marks the final reading for this ordinance, signifying its potential adoption.

Likewise, the board will consider a second ordinance related to the 2023 Tax Levy Abatement. This ordinance aims to abate a portion of the tax levy for the Village of Park Forest. This is for Cook and Will County sections of the town. The final reading indicates the board’s commitment to managing tax burdens effectively.

Lastly, the board will address an ordinance authorizing the Village Manager to enter into sales and contracts for village-owned vacant lots. This move aligns with the village’s strategic approach to managing its properties. It contributes to the overall development and vitality of the community.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in or follow the proceedings. The decisions will have lasting implications for the Village of Park Forest. Stay tuned for updates on these resolutions and ordinances.

The full agenda is available here.

