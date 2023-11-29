Village Publishes Notices of Proposed Property Tax Levy for Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest published the following notice of the proposed property tax levy to fund next year’s budget. According to the statement, the Village of Park Forest tax levy will decrease by 0.20% from the previous year.

I. A public hearing to approve a proposed property tax levy for the Village of Park Forest shall be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall, Board Room, 350 Victory Drive, Park Forest, Illinois.

Any person desiring to appear at the public hearing and present testimony to the taxing Village may contact Finance Director Mark Pries by calling 708-283-5607.

II. The corporate and special purpose property taxes extended or abated for the year 2022 were $21,177,374.

The proposed corporate and special purpose property taxes to be levied for 2023 are $21,144,511. This represents a 0.16% decrease from the previous year.

III. The property taxes extended for debt service and public building commission leases for 2022 were $260,369.

The estimated property taxes to be levied for debt service for 2023 are $250,000. This represents a 3.98% decrease from the previous year.

IV. The total property taxes extended or unabated for 2022 were $21,437,743.

The estimated total property taxes to be levied for 2023 are $21,394,511. This represents a 0.20% decrease from the previous year.