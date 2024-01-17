Step Back into a 1950s Valentine’s Day at Park Forest House Museum’s February 2024 Exhibit.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest House Museum will transport visitors to the enchanting era of the 1950s with its special exhibition, “Step Back into a 1950s Valentine’s Day.” Nestled at 227 Monee Road within St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the exhibit runs from February 3 to March 9, 2024. A living testament to Park Forest’s unique history, the site will open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Additional viewing times are available by appointment.

The exhibit meticulously recreates a classroom from Forest Boulevard School, nestled in a row of townhomes. This is quite a highlight. See the classroom adorned with crepe paper candy baskets. There are construction paper heart-shaped Valentine “mailboxes” on each desk. See a nostalgic display of red honeycomb, puffy hearts, and vintage Valentines throughout the house. Complementing this Valentine’s Day theme, the museum also features exhibits commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Park Forest.

Dolls at the 1950s Valentine's Day Park Forest House Museum exhibit. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Admission to this journey back in time is $5 for adults, with children 12 and under enjoying free entry. Visitors may park in the small lot and knock on the second-to-last classroom door. There, a guide will regale them with tales of village history, social trends, and fashion from the 1950s. A self-guided tour script is available for those who prefer to explore independently. Experience the 1950s Valentine’s Day on your own or arrange for a tour.

Special tours are possible for those seeking a more personalized experience. Just contact Jane Nicoll at 708-481-4252 or Michael Gans at 708-305-3308. Additional information about the society and museum and contact details are at www.parkforesthistory.org.

Operated by the Park Forest Historical Society, the museum authentically replicates an original rental townhome. It captures the essence of life from 1948-1953. Park Forest holds a significant place in American history. The Village was the first fully-planned post-World War II suburb built with a preference for World War II veterans. The museum, which originated in September 1998 as a two-month temporary exhibit, offers a nostalgic trip down Memory Lane. It showcases dolls, toys, dollhouses, books, dishes, furniture, and clothing from the period.

Did you have a brand-new pair of roller skates as a child? (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

As Park Forest commemorates its 75th Anniversary, the House Museum stands as a beacon for those eager to delve into the town’s unique history. Whether reliving the 1950s and 1960s or discovering them for the first time, the museum provides an immersive experience for all.

In addition to the exhibit, the Park Forest Historical Society manages the Park Forest Local History Collection and Archive, housing primary resources at the Archive in St. Mary’s. The museum features the Park Forest Local History File, comprising over 270 files, and 77 “OH! Park Forest” Oral History transcripts. Further information about the Society and the museum is available on their Facebook page.

The Park Forest Historical Society extends a warm invitation for new members and volunteers. Come help showcase the museum and contribute to the Park Forest Local History Collection and Archive. Foster a deeper connection with the town’s rich heritage. Step into the past, explore, and become a part of Park Forest’s living history.

