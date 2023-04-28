Somuadina Uwaezuoke of Park Forest Honored at Lewis University’s President’s 15th Annual Art Exhibition

Romeoville, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Artwork by Lewis University students and alumni is currently on display in the President’s 15th Annual Art Exhibition at the Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery, located on the university’s main campus in Romeoville. The exhibit, free and available to the public, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through April 21. Somuadina Uwaezuoke of Park Forest received an Honorable Mention for work on the clay sculpture Despair.

This annual exhibition highlights the top artwork from 34 Lewis students and alumni. The Department of Art and Design hosts the show. Dr. David Livingston, president of Lewis University, is the primary sponsor.

Somuadina Uwaezuoke of Park Forest is studying Cybersecurity BS at Lewis University.

Around 100 works found their way from artists seeking to showcase their works. The juror, Mark Swain, professor of Art and Design, then selected. The exhibit features sculpture, drawing, painting, photography, graphic design, and mixed media work.

Somuadina Uwaezuoke Receives Honor

The exhibit includes three top winners and eight honorable mentions. For the first time, organizers gave an alumni award.

First Place – Morgan Vergo (60137), As Above, So Below, aluminum foil, aluminum wire, mirror (sculpture)

Second Place – Jasmine Pryor (60636), My Brain, acrylic (painting)

Third Place – Erika Ornelas (60544), Focus, pencil on paper (drawing)

Honorable Mentions

Lesly Cervantes (60432), Dilapidated, graphite pencil (drawing)

Bowie Dauner (60632), No Officer, I Don’t Know Who Did It, (miniature sculpture)

Anabel Garcia Silva (60446), Misconception, official military boot, sequins, glitter, beads, glue, (sculpture)

Skylar Hauert (60421), Displaced, chalk pastel, gold leaf, paint pens (painting)

Savannah Klozik (60451), American Crow (Corvus Brachyrhynchos), acrylic and marker on canvas (painting)

Drew Orr (60187), Mapping, cyanotype printing, ink and marker on mixed media paper (cyanotype print mixed media)

Irham Syed (60586), Clown Spectacle, pencil on board (drawing)

Somuadina Uwaezuoke (60466), Despair, clay (sculpture)

Alumni Award – Devin Ingram (60201) (Alumni 2018), Untitled Self Portrait, (oil and oil pastel on canvas painting)

About the Wadsworth Family Gallery and Lewis University

The Wadsworth Family Gallery is in the Department of Art and Design and hosts various events. These include Lewis University student shows, local and regional artist shows, annual high school exhibits, faculty shows, academic-based exhibitions, and cultural and religious-based art shows. More information is available about the Art Gallery and exhibits by contacting Natalie Swain, Art Gallery coordinator, at [email protected]

Lewis University is an innovative Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, and globally-connected graduates who impact the world for the better. Visit lewisu.edu for further information.

This is a release prepared for eNews Park Forest by Merit Pages, a service that announces good news about college students. Know someone else who deserves recognition? Send your information to [email protected] with your contact information so we can verify.