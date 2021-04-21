Rep. Kelly Releases Statement on Verdict in Derek Chauvin Trial

A mural of George Floyd in Berlin. By Leonhard Lenz – Own work, CC0, Link

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) today released the following statement regarding the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial:

“Today’s verdict is a step toward justice for the family of George Floyd and a critical moment in our nation’s quest for the just treatment of Black people. I hope that this decision will bring his family a sense of peace and serve as a signal to our country and the world that we will not stand for police brutality.

“However, we cannot let this decision be the end of our fight for justice and police reform. Mr. Floyd should not have had to die for our nation to reckon with police brutality. His murder has once again pulled back the curtain on the unfair treatment Black people often face at the hands of law enforcement. People of color across the country fear police brutality every single day, and one conviction is not going to change that.

“We must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and additional bold police reforms. We cannot lose one single person more to police violence. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure that everyone in our country will be protected from police brutality.

“Ultimately, George Floyd’s legacy will be one of hope, of change and progress. Black Lives Matter.”

