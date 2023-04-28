Park Forest Shredding & Drug Take-Back Event

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is holding a Shredding and Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event takes place in the Village Hall parking lot, 350 Victory Drive. Participants should enter at Main Street off Orchard Drive.

Volunteers will remove up to two boxes of paper for shredding from cars. To ensure there are no mistakes, clearly label each box either “shredding” or “recycling.” The paper will be placed into secure bins that are then fed into the shredding truck.

The paper should be loose in the box and not in any binders or plastic sleeves.

Last April’s shredding event collected over 10,400 pounds of paper from 300 cars.

The drug take-back accepts any over-the-counter or prescription drugs. Please note volunteers will accept no liquid items or sharps.

As a bonus, the Park Forest Garden Club will give away trees to celebrate Arbor Day to those attending the event while the supply lasts.

For more information, contact the Village of Park Forest Sustainability Office at (708) 503-9372.

Why participate? The Federal Trade Commission has advice on that:

After paying credit card or utility bills, shred them immediately. Also, shred sales receipts, unless related to warranties, taxes, or insurance. After one year, shred bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills (unless you have an unresolved insurance dispute). For those who are thinking, maybe I should keep everything, just in case. . . remember that identity thieves can’t find documents you have destroyed. Destroying documents with your personal information reduces the likelihood of becoming an identity theft victim. Shredding is just one way to reduce the risk of identity theft. For other tips on preventing identity theft, visit ftc.gov/idtheft.

You want to avoid Identity Theft at all costs. Protect you and your children. The FTC offers free Identity Theft resources in English and Spanish.