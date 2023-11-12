Park Forest Historical Society Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Engaging Program

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the first Park Forest residents’ arrival in August 1948. To commemorate this, the Park Forest Historical Society announces a captivating program. It will be on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. The event promises a nostalgic journey into the roots of Park Forest, shedding light on its inception and development.

Historical Tapestry of Park Forest

The centerpiece of the program is a fascinating talk by archivist Jane Nicoll. She will delve into the historical tapestry of Park Forest. She will unravel how this vibrant community came to be on behalf of the Historical Society. Accompanying the talk will be a visually stunning slide show titled “Early Park Forest,” curated by Nicoll herself.

Following the presentation, attendees can take a guided tour of the 1950s Park Forest House Museum. This immersive experience will feature specially curated displays dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of Park Forest. Additionally, the Museum is celebrating its milestone – the 25th Anniversary since its inception, initiated to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Park Forest.

November 12 Marks an Anniversary

November 12 holds particular significance as it marks the 77th Anniversary of submitting the Plan of Town to the Federal Housing Authority. Looking ahead, November 27th will witness the 75th Anniversary of the Tent Meeting hosted by developers, American Community Builders. This pivotal gathering aimed to poll tenants and leaseholders, gauging their interest in exploring incorporation as a village. The Committee for Incorporation formed the foundation for the remarkable volunteer involvement. This shaped the Village of Park Forest, influencing its government, schools, and social organizations.

Open to the general public, the event will occur at Ryan Hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. This is at 227 Monee Road, Park Forest, Illinois. Admission is free, allowing everyone to partake in this enriching historical experience. Following the program and tour, attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments, fostering community connections and discussions.

Interested individuals can contact Jane Nicoll at 708-481-4252 or visit the official website at www.parkforesthistory.org. Join us in celebrating the rich history of Park Forest. This vibrant community has flourished over the past 75 years.

Note: We edited this article with the assistance of OpenAI. I and other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers so far, decided to experiment with this technology and learn the possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology, we decided on so far, is to acknowledge our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.