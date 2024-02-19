In and Around Park Forest Week of February 19, 2024

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- This week in and around Park Forest, there will be a Black History Month event, Celebrating Our Roots: A Journey into African American Genealogy in Village Hall on February 21. If you registered for this event, remember to attend.

We also include information from the Village of Park Forest and Fine Arts news for the coming week. Also, please check out the Park Forest Historical Society’s Valentine’s Day display.

Park Forest Celebrates 75th Anniversary

The Village of Park Forest celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Mayor Joseph Woods created an Ad Hoc Anniversary Committee to help plan various events throughout the year. We will keep you posted on future events.

Also, look below for activities available with the Will County Forest Preserve District.

Village of Park Forest: Government

The Board Room in Park Forest Village Hall. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Boards and Commissions

The Village Board will meet on Monday, February 19, at 7:00 PM in the board room of Village Hall. Read the agenda for this RULES MEETING of the Board of Trustees here. During a RULES MEETING, the board discusses items for consideration of passage at future REGULAR MEETINGS. Public Comment during a RULES MEETING occurs before agenda items are discussed. Therefore, members of the public may comment on any matter. Individual comments are limited to five minutes each.

The Housing Authority is a separate government body that meets monthly to discuss matters under their jurisdiction. It meets on even months, the 3 rd Thursdays at 6 p.m. That means a meeting this Thursday, February 22.

The Recreation & Parks Advisory Group is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 7:00 PM in Village Hall.

is a separate government body that meets monthly to discuss matters under their jurisdiction. It meets on even months, the 3 Thursdays at 6 p.m. That means a meeting this Thursday, February 22. The Recreation & Parks Advisory Group is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 7:00 PM in Village Hall.

Veterans Commission

A member of the Veterans Commission tells us plans are already underway for a possible weekend commemoration of Veterans’ Day in November. More to follow as the commission continues its deliberations. The Veterans Commission meets on the 2nd Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m.

Black History Month

The Recreation, Parks & Community Health Department presents Celebrating Our Roots: A Journey into African American Genealogy on Feb 21., in the Village Hall boardroom at 10 a.m.

Renowned speaker Janice Gilyard will give a one-hour presentation into the rich tapestry of African American heritage through genealogy. Residents are invited to come and bring any information or stories to share about their families.

To register for this free event, click here. The registration deadline is Feb. 14.

Snow, Sips & Eats: Black Business Pop-up

The Village will host the Snow, Sips & Eats: Black Business Pop-up on Feb. 24. Residents are encouraged to visit the DownTown and support local Black businesses. There will be ongoing raffles to win gift cards and baskets. The Black Business Pop-up runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will start at Village Hall.

Village of Park Forest: Events

Park Forest Public Library

Black History Month: Swag Bag

On Monday, February 19, patrons can stop by the library to pick up a swag bag filled with Black History Month surprises. No registration is required for this first-come, first-served event.

Virtual presentation offered by Illinois Libraries Present

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn discusses her work during a virtual presentation on February 20. (Image PFPL)

A Zoom presentation featuring best-selling romance author Julia Quinn will occur at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20. Throughout her career, Quinn has written forty novels, including her Bridgerton series, an Emmy-nominated series on Netflix. Her latest work, “Queen Charlotte,” was co-written with Shonda Rhimes. With Quinn is author Sarah MacLean, the New York Times and Washington Post romance columnist. Registration for this Zoom event is now open.

Read more on February at the PFPL here in John Hudzik’s article.

Continuing Events at the Library

Brian Thompson’s “Nature’s Gentle Tai Chi Gong” continues each Tuesday in February at 9 a.m. Thompson leads participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movements with mental and physical health benefits. Registration opens a week before each session through a link on the library events calendar website.

On Tuesday, February 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library hosts a gathering for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their families and caregivers. Participants can relax and socialize while enjoying presentations, activities, and refreshments. Registration is necessary.

Arts & Entertainment

Northern Illinois University Steelband Concert

The Northern Illinois University Steelband will take place at Abundant Grace United Church of Christ on Saturday, March 9. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., a Northern Illinois University Steelband concert will occur at Abundant Grace United Church of Christ. The building is accessible. There is parking on the east (ramped) and west sides at 18200 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL.

Formed in 1973, the Band has performed internationally throughout the United States.

NIU alumni – and of the Steelband – are especially welcome.

Tickets: $15.00 (Adults); $10.00 (Students).

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” Continues at The Drama Group

Charlaine (Liane Williams), Nell (Marquetta Jackson), Andre (Kentrell Dawson), Armelia (Erline Dorcy), and Ken (Anthony Augustine) sing a Fats Waller tune in rehearsal for “Ain’t Misbehavin'” at The Drama Group. The show runs from February 16 – 25. www.dramagroup.org

Amidst the winter chill, The Drama Group is electrified to announce the arrival of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” to its stage, promising audiences a journey back to the vibrant era of the 1920s jazz scene. With Cordaro Johnson at the helm as Director, Elliott Bell as Music Director, and Liza Marie as Choreographer, the production breathes new life into the legendary repertoire of Fats Waller, evoking the ambiance of the iconic Cotton Club in Harlem.

Set to captivate audiences from February 16 to 24, with additional matinee performances on February 24 and 25, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” promises an evening of exuberant entertainment. The Drama Group, known for its commitment to accessibility, offers online ticketing through BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming, ensuring seamless access for all art enthusiasts.

Freedom Hall Presents: Looking Ahead

On Saturday, February 24, at 7:30 pm, Freedom Hall in Park Forest presents An Evening with BIG SUIT… A Tribute to TALKING HEADS BIG SUIT is a collective of nine musicians drawn to cerebral adventures, infectious rhythms, and pioneering music known as Talking Heads. BIG SUIT began when a Chicago-area producer reached out to Deacon Blues founder Steven Kikoen with a request to form a Salute to the prolific group.

Tickets are: Adults $50 I Older People $45 I Groups $42.50

More Here

Park Forest Historical Society

A 1950s Valentine’s Day in Park Forest

The Park Forest House Museum will transport visitors to the enchanting era of the 1950s with its special exhibition, “Step Back into a 1950s Valentine’s Day.” Nestled at 227 Monee Road within St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the exhibit runs from February 3 to March 9, 2024. A living testament to Park Forest’s unique history, the site will open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Additional viewing times are available by appointment.

The exhibit meticulously recreates a classroom from Forest Boulevard School, nestled in a row of townhomes. This is quite a highlight. See the classroom adorned with crepe paper candy baskets. There are construction paper heart-shaped Valentine “mailboxes” on each desk. See a nostalgic display of red honeycomb, puffy hearts, and vintage Valentines throughout the house. Complementing this Valentine’s Day theme, the museum also features exhibits commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Park Forest.

Admission to this journey back in time is $5 for adults, with children 12 and under enjoying free entry. Visitors may park in the small lot and knock on the second-to-last classroom door.

Read More Here…

Will County Forest Preserve District

Wild Child on the Road

The Forest Preserve District will take Wild Child on the road this season, visiting different preserves around Will County. Answer the call of your wild child by getting your toddler outside with this monthly nature-themed program. Join a naturalist for hands-on activities such as games, stories, crafts, hikes and more! The last Friday of each month we will have something new for you and your child to explore while getting a little dirt on those hands and knees.

Event information

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Fee: Free!

Age: Ages 3-5. (A registered adult must accompany children.)

Contact: 708-946-2216

Location: Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve

February’s event requires registration by Thursday, Feb. 22: 815-722-4121. Register here online.

Nature Painting Bird Nerd Edition

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024 Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fee: $20 per person.

$20 per person. Age: Ages 21 and older.

Ages 21 and older. Contact: 708-946-2216

708-946-2216 Location: Plum Creek Nature Center

In celebration of the “Birds in Art” exhibit, let’s make some bird art of our own! This program is perfect for fledgling beginners as you follow step-by-step instructions to create a feathery masterpiece. All equipment is included. Participants may bring their own adult beverage (beer or wine only, please) to enjoy during the program. Light refreshments will be available. Give yourself a break, bring some friends and relax as we let nature and the exhibit be our muse.

Event requirements

Registration required by Tuesday, Feb. 20: 708-946-2216. Register here online.

Mammal Madness Coming in March

The Will County Forest Preserve District is planning a free, family-friendly fun fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. The all-ages event will feature two, one-hour live animal presentations by Big Run Wolf Ranch at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More on this to follow.

Thornton Historical Society

The Untold Story of the Orphan Trains

From Thornton: The Village of Thornton Historical Society will present a program entitled: “The Untold Story of the Orphan Trains.” This is a 30-minute video by author Michael T. Keene. It will be shown on Monday, February 26, at 7:00 pm at the Historical Society’s museum at 114 N. Hunter Street in Thornton.

The late 1800s saw mass immigration to the United States. Due to sickness and poverty, many of these immigrants left behind orphaned children, over 30,000 alone in New York City. These orphans, dubbed “Street Rats” by the police, lived in alleyways, under stairs, and in piles of rubbish. Many were run over or died of starvation and exposure.

Learn how New York City solved this problem by putting the children on trains that went out West. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free. Refreshments will be served after the program. We hope to see you there.