Spot Sandhill Cranes in Will County and More This November

Will County-(ENEWSPF)- A trip to see sandhill cranes highlights upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 3. Other November programs include a dog hike, 18th-century weaponry, and a 6-mile Woods Walk Group Hike. Registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

November in the Forest Preserve District of Will County

9-10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Join a Forest Preserve District naturalist for a slow, guided hike that is more interested in discovery than destination. Free for all ages. Register by Nov. 9.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access, Joliet. Join a naturalist to hike Rock Run with your pup. All dogs must be healthy, up to date on rabies vaccines, friendly with other dogs and people, and leashed the entire time. Free for all ages. Register by Nov. 11.

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Hear history go BOOM as you learn about weaponry of the 18th century. Alexander Hamilton’s artillery group will lead live demonstrations of various weapons, including muskets and a cannon. This is a drop-in program. Free for all ages.

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Isle a la Cache Museum. Participants will stamp, stencil, and paint their own reusable tote bags using the outdoors as inspiration and nature-themed supplies. All materials will be provided. Free, ages ten or older. Register by Nov. 14.

1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Take a nature walk and look closely at each decomposer responsible for breaking down and recycling the dead plant and animal matter in the woods. Free for all ages. Register by Nov. 16.

10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Isle a la Cache Museum. Try your hand at some of the fun games Potawatomi and other indigenous children played in 18th-century Illinois Country and create a little game to take home. Free, ages 5-12. Register by Nov. 16.

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 18, Centennial Trail – Schneider’s Passage, Romeoville. Team up to conquer this 6-mile out-and-back hike, the longest in this year’s Woods Walk hiking challenge. Travel the path with a group and take in the sights and sounds of fall in the woods. Free, ages 14 or older. Register by Nov. 16.

1:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. This program begins at Plum Creek and heads by chartered bus to Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area near Medaryville, Ind., where many sandhill cranes gather to feed and rest during their annual fall migration. Sandhill cranes are one of the oldest species of birds alive today, and they cut a striking image with their wingspans of 5 to 7 feet—ages 18 or older; $35 per person. Register by Nov. 3.