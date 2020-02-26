Meet Sergeant Julius Moore, Featured by the PFPD for Black History Month

Sergeant Julius Moore of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Sergeant Julius Moore is a long-time member of the Park Forest Police Department. He was always very helpful when I had questions regarding PD reports I was reading, asking him for clarification. It is always good to see him during Village events or when he happens to be patrolling at concerts or such on the Village Green.

In honor of Black History Month, the department featured him in a glowing Facebook post.

“As part of our continued celebration of Black History Month,” the PFPD said, “we’d like to introduce you to Sergeant Julius Moore and tell you a little bit about what he does for others.

“As a Sergeant, Moore supervisors a patrol shift, doing everything from approving reports to providing on-scene leadership through difficult situations. Sergeant Moore is also a Field Training Officer and plays a vital role in mentoring new officers. These are just a few of the ways Sergeant Moore serves Park Forest, we haven’t even touched on the time he’s dedicated to the Police Athletic Activity Center, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Mobile Field Force, and as a former member of our Community Policing Division.

“We think it goes without saying, but Sergeant Moore has definitely left a positive impact on our history.

“Thank you, sir!” the post concludes.

Park Forester Lynn Marie Gentry-Lott added her words of thanks to Seargeant Moore, “Sgt. Moore is one of the best police officers in Park Forest!! You are truly an amazing man. I miss seeing that smiling face of yours. I’ll never forget how you stepped up to help me back in 2014. You are an awesome police officer for everything that you have done for the community. Thank you for your service and please stay safe out there.”

We are happy to help spread the word.