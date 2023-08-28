Join dash4debra: The Run/Walk for Epidermolysis Bullosa Awareness

Lake Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The ninth annual dash4debra hosted by Megan Gosselin is a run/walk for the entire family and will be on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Lake Forest Academy, 1500 Kennedy Road in Lake Forest, IL. Since its inception, dash4debra has raised over $250,000 for debra of America and those with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is a rare and painful genetic disorder. The organization debra of America promotes the need for a cure. It spurs advocacy initiatives on behalf of those suffering from the emotional, financial, and physical burden of Epidermolysis Bullosa. For more information, please visit www.dash4debra.org or email [email protected], or phone: 212-868-1573 ext. 102.

ABOUT EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA (EB)

Epidermolysis Bullosa (ep-i-der-mo-lie-sis bu-low-suh), or EB, is a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. It affects 1 out of every 20,000 births in the United States. It is as common as ALS and Cystic Fibrosis. There is no treatment or cure. There are many genetic and symptomatic variations of EB. All share the prominent symptom of extremely fragile skin that blisters and tears from minor friction or trauma. EB is always painful, often pervasive and debilitating, and is in some cases lethal before the age of 30. EB affects all genders and every racial and ethnic background equally. Daily wound care, pain management, and protective bandaging are the only options available for people with EB. Learn more at: debra.org/whatiseb

ABOUT DEBRA OF AMERICA and dash4debra

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association of America (debra of America) was founded in 1980. It is the only U.S. nonprofit dedicated to funding research for treatments and a cure. It provides supportive services and programs for those who suffer from the worst disease you’ve never heard of. Learn more at: www.debra.org