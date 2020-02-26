Honoring Officer Tim Hoskins of the PFPD for Black History Month

Officer Tim Hoskins of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department has been honoring officers during Black History Month, adding an effusive Facebook post recently about Officer Tim Hoskins.

“As the Park Forest Police Department continues to celebrate Black History Month, we’d like to introduce you to Officer Tim Hoskins, one of our veteran patrol officers,” the PFPD said in a post last week.

“Officer Hoskins grew up in the south suburbs and is proud to serve the community that helped raise him,” the PFPD continues. “In addition to the citizens of Park Forest, he also serves his fellow peers as a certified Field Training Officer.

“Officer Hoskins plays a vital role training, evaluating, and mentoring rookie officers, ensuring they are ready for solo patrol. The positive impact he’s had on Park Forest will be reflected for years to come through the values he’s instilled in our newcomers.”

“Thanks, Officer Hoskins for your service!” the post concludes.

Mr. Bill Brazzale added his kudos as well, ” From a great family! My best to you, and them. Thank you for your service. “