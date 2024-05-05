Four Charged with DUIs: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Four people were charged with DUIs in the latter half of February, and the police were busy during Super Bowl weekend.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through February 25, 2024

(MGN)

First of Four DUIs

Police arrested Kevin E. Carter, 39, Park Forest, on February 12 and charged him with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

An officer was on duty at 12:27 AM patrolling Bixby’s on Central Park when he saw a running red Dodge Durango in the parking lot. According to police, a man was slumped in the driver’s seat. The man, later identified as Kevin E Carter, was asleep in the driver’s seat, according to police.

The officer saw an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle, according to police.

Another officer arrived as backup. Police knocked on the window repeatedly until Mr. Carter woke up, according to police. An officer spoke with Mr. Carter and noted the smell of alcohol coming from his breath as well as glassy eyes, according to the report. Police charged Mr. Carter after administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, according to police. Mr. Carter refused a breathalyzer test at the police station.

Second of Four DUIs: BAC Over 0.08

Police arrested Karion D. Hudson, 27, Park Forest, on February 12 and charged him with DUI, DUI BAC over 0.08, and speeding.

An officer patrolling at 1:35 AM observed two vehicles traveling northbound on Western Avenue. According to police, the car in the curb lane appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated his front-mounted radar unit and confirmed that the vehicle traveled 72 miles per hour in the posted 35 mph zone. The officer curbed the car after it turned onto Dogwood Street.

After the Super Bowl

The driver, Karion D. Hudson, told the officer he was aware of the speed at which he was traveling and said he was on his way to pick up a family member after watching the Super Bowl, according to police. Mr. Hudson’s eyes were glassy and extremely bloodshot, according to police. He displayed slurred speech along with an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, police said.

An officer administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and then took him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. At 2:24 AM at the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Hudson submitted a breath sample, which yielded a BAC of .129, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Kristopher James, 23, Park Forest, on February 12 and charged him with domestic battery, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Police responded to a residence on Lakewood Boulevard at 10:58 AM to investigate a report of a custody dispute. Dispatchers reported hearing a man and woman yelling.

When police arrived, they heard a man, later identified as Kristopher James, arguing with a woman inside the residence. Police knocked on the door and announced their presence. Mr. James allegedly refused to open the door to speak with officers. The woman told police that Mr. James would not allow her to leave and that he had taken her phone, according to police.

Man Allegedly Refuses to Open Door

Mr. James opened the window and asked officers if they had a warrant, according to police. The woman told police Mr. James pushed her and spit on her, according to the report.

Police asked other officers to come to the scene to assist with a possible forced entry.

Another family member arrived at the scene and attempted to speak with Mr. James. Eventually, he opened the door.

An officer tried to enter the residence, but Mr. James allegedly blocked him, according to police. The officer then tried to take Mr. James into custody. Mr. James allegedly pulled his arms away from the officer. The officer took out his Taser and pointed it at Mr. James, who then complied, according to police.

Driving while License was Suspended

Police arrested Jahrel J. Henderson, 26, Chicago Heights, on February 15 and charged him with driving while his license was suspended.

At 10:36 PM, an officer patrolling received a licensed plate reader alert that a stolen white Jeep with Florida registration was traveling southbound on Western Avenue from Vollmer Road, according to police. The officer confirmed that the Chicago Police Department reported the vehicle stolen on February 6, 2024.

The responding officer located the vehicle at the Shell Gas Station on Western Avenue in Chicago Heights. The Jeep was running and parked at a gas pump, and the officer did not see any drivers.

Other police arrived to assist.

Man Sleeping Inside

One officer saw that a man occupied the vehicle, later identified as Jahrel J. Henderson. According to police, Mr. Henderson was lying down and asleep in the driver’s seat.

Officers put tire deflation devices underneath the Jeep’s tires and boxed the vehicle using two patrol vehicles.

Several officers, along with a sergeant from the Chicago Heights Police Department, arrived at the scene to assist. The officer from Chicago Heights refused to take any police action since Park Forest Police located the stolen vehicle, according to the report.

Police approached the vehicle using ballistic shields and woke the driver. They ordered him from the Jeep. He complied, and the police took him into custody without any resistance.

Mr. Henderson told police a family member gave him the car to use a few days ago. The officer told him that it was a rental and was reported stolen. Mr. Henderson said he had no idea the vehicle was stolen, according to police. He said he arrived at the gas station about 30 minutes before police woke him up, according to the report.

Third of Four DUIs

Police arrested Troy Jordan, 30, Chicago Heights, on February 16 and charged him with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of alcohol, expired registration, and failure to dim headlights.

An officer patrolling at 2:49 AM traveling northbound on Western Avenue from Sauk Trail saw a dark-colored sedan heading southbound on Western Avenue with its high beams active. The car passed the officer and failed to dim the headlights, according to police.

The officer made a U-turn and followed the vehicle as it turned into court H-3. The officer saw that the car’s registration expired in September 2023. Police identified the driver as Troy Jordan.

There were five passengers in the car besides the driver, Mr. Jordan.

Damaged Windshield, Glassy Eyes

Mr. Jordan gave the police an Illinois Identification card and told them the Chicago Heights police still had his driver’s license. The car’s front windshield was heavily damaged and cracked in several places, according to police. Mr. Jordan told police that a railroad crossing gate struck his windshield recently, causing the damage.

Police noted that Mr. Jordan had heavily slurred speech, bloodshot, glassy eyes, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, according to the report.

According to the report, Mr. Jordan had a valid Illinois license with two pending suspensions. An officer asked him to leave the car, and he complied. When he got out of the vehicle, a small clear plastic bag fell from his person onto the ground, according to police. An officer picked up the bag and saw that it was filled with a white powdery substance, suspect cocaine, according to police.

Police administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, police took Mr. Jordan into custody on suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Jordan refused to provide a breath sample, according to police.

Theft

Police arrested Darnell L. Hutcherson, a 31-year-old homeless man, on February 21 and charged him with theft.

Police responded to Cherry Street at 2:47 AM to investigate a report of a suspicious subject. The caller said she was not home but saw a man wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and a book bag in her backyard remotely through a security camera. The complainant said the man took a package from his back porch.

When the police arrived, they did not find anyone matching that description, but they did find three packages by the rear door.

Police Recognize Alleged Offender on Video

Other officers arrived and searched nearby. Police spoke with the original complainant, who described the package the man had allegedly taken. The officer asked the complainant for footage of the alleged theft and disseminated the video to police.

When officers reviewed the footage, they recognized the alleged offender as Darnell L. Hutcherson. Earlier that night, at 2:04 AM, an officer had Mr. Hutcherson in custody and drove him to a location in town after releasing him. According to police, Mr. Hutcherson was charged with felony burglary the previous day.

Fourth of Four DUIs

Police arrested Travis Banks on February 23 and charged him with DUI, stopping on the roadway, and no seatbelt.

An officer driving southbound on Western Avenue from Illinois Street saw a gray 2023 Dodge at 1:45 AM. The vehicle was stopped on Western Avenue, facing south at the green light approximately 20 feet north of the stop line on Western Avenue at 26th Street. It appeared to police that several vehicles in front of the Dodge Charger drove away when the light turned green, and the Charger remained.

Light Turns Red, Then Green Again

The car stayed at the green light until it turned red. The officer got behind the vehicle, and the light turned green again. According to police, the Dodge started to drive forward slowly, straddling the center lane line. It then drifted to the right, and the driver abruptly pressed the brakes.

According to police, the car stopped in the curbside lane of Western Avenue about 30 feet North of Elm Street.

The officer saw no obvious road hazards or reasons for stopping the vehicle. The officer curbed the vehicle and spoke with the driver and sole occupant, Travis Banks. Mr. Banks was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Officer Smells Alcohol

When he rolled down the passenger window, the officer noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the car. Mr. Banks had glassy eyes and sluggish movements, according to police.

The driver said he stopped to “admire the road.”

The officer asked why Mr. Banks stopped in the middle of the curbside lane. According to police, his response was mainly inaudible, but it sounded to the officer that he said, “He stopped to admire the road,” according to the report.

The officer administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Afterward, he advised Mr. Banks he was arresting him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Banks refused to submit to a breathalyzer test at the police station.

No Valid License

Police arrested Tayhla M. Lewis, 30, Park Forest, on February 25 and charged her with driving without a valid license and disobeying a stop sign. They also processed her on a warrant out of Will County, charging failure to appear.

An officer saw a silver Toyota allegedly disobey a stop sign at 7:13 AM at Indianwood Boulevard and Western Avenue.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.