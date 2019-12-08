“Holly Jolly Christmas” Opens Grand Prairie Singers’ 43rd Season Dec. 14

The Grande Prairie Singers give a mini-concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park in 2018. They open their 43rd season with “Holly Jolly Christmas” at Faith United Protestant Church on December 14. (Photo: Mary Compton)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Grande Prairie Singers opens its 43rd season of bringing song to the Southland with a special “Holly Jolly Christmas” concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14 in Faith United Protestant Church, 10 Hemlock, in Park Forest.

Featured in this year’s holiday songfest will be the Grande Prairie Children’s Choir directed by Oksana Rodak and Festival Bells, a 14-member handbell choir directed by Laura Barnes, a member of the Singers.

This year’s concert, conducted by Assistant Director Sue Myers, will range through the centuries, with carols dating back to the 16th century to modern-day pop hits of the season. In addition, there will be an opportunity for audience members to join with the Singers in a special sing-along.

This annual Christmas concert is the traditional start of the Signers three-concert 2019-2020 season. “Give Our Regards to Broadway,” a tribute to the musical stage will take place on Saturday, March 20, 2020, at Flossmoor Community Church. The Singers conclude the season by roaming the near and far corners of the planet in “Away We Go in Song,” on May 30, 2020, at Peace Memorial Church in Palos Park.

Tickets for all concerts are $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the concert and can be ordered online at gpsings.com or by telephone at (708) 481-8684. Tickets ordered for “Holly Jolly Christmas” will be available at the box office on the day of the concert. Checks should be made payable to GPCA (Grande Prairie Choral Arts), the not-for-profit umbrella organization for both the Grande Prairie Singers and the Children’s’ Choir.

