Housing Authority Will Accept Housing Choice Voucher Applications Dec. 15

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- No long lines will wind through the downtown when the Housing Authority of Park Forest accepts Housing Choice Voucher applications. The program, formerly Section 8, typically draws hundreds of applicants for the program’s waitlist. On Friday, December 15, 2023, those wishing to participate in the voucher program can apply ONLINE ONLY at parkforest.housingmanager.com.

Only 150 applications will be available for selection on the waitlist. The Housing Authority’s website will accept on Friday, December 15, 2023, beginning at 9:00 am. The site will close when all 150 applications have been received.

Hundreds Lined Up Overnight in August 2009

Hundreds came to Park Forest in August 2009 to enter a lottery for one of 150 spots on the Housing Choice Voucher Program’s waitlist. People waited all night long. (Photo: ENEWSPF)

The Park Forest Housing Authority took applications for a lottery in 2009. Winners at the time secured one of 150 spots on the Housing Choice Voucher Program’s waitlist. Police estimated 150 people lined up outside on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2009. They stayed overnight. By the following day, village officials said that number came close to 400.

Then-Corporal Michael LoSchiavo told eNews Park Forest everyone in line seemed patient on that Tuesday 14 years ago. Some of them waited outside since early that same morning in warm, muggy weather.

This year’s application queue will happen only online.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

The Housing Choice Voucher program is an assisted housing program. The Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) administers the program. Its goal is to provide housing opportunities to very low and low-income families to rent in areas outside of poverty and minority concentration.

Applicants must be a “Family” as defined by the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

A family may be a single person or a group of persons.

Applicants must be within the appropriate Income Limits for the family size.

Upon request, applicants must provide social security numbers for all family members.

Applicants must furnish a Declaration of Citizenship or eligible Immigration Status and verification when required.

The Housing Authority of Park Forest shall not deny any family or individual the Equal Opportunity to apply for or receive assistance under the Housing Choice Voucher program based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, national origin, age, familial or marital status, physical or other disability, or sexual orientation.

The Housing Authority of Park Forest will comply fully with all federal, state, and local non-discrimination laws and with the rules and regulations governing fair housing and equal opportunity in housing.

FY 2023 HUD Low-Income Limits – Effective May 15, 2023

One person – $61, 800

Two person – $70,600

Three person – $79,450

Four person – $88,250

Five person – $95,350

Six person – $102,400

Seven person – $109,450

Eight person – $116,500

Information for this article is from the Village of Park Forest’s website. Gary Kopycinski contributed to the story.