Honoring Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle at Chamber 57 Breakfast

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is being honored at the Chamber 57 breakfast on September 14. (Image Joy Communications)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is among those Chamber 57 will honor. This will happen at the 11th Annual Breakfast on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The breakfast will run from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Matteson Holiday Inn, 500 Holiday Plaza, in Matteson, Illinois. The theme is “Rising Beyond, A Celebration to Excellence.”

The Keynote Speaker is Matthew Simpson. Mr. Simpson is the African American Business Development Manager of the Office of Minority Economic Development for the Illinois Department of Commerce. Chamber 57 President Percy Scott states, “We are very excited about our upcoming breakfast and our 2023 award recipients. These pillars lead by action, not by conversation. It’s an honor to give them their flowers while they are still doing the work.”

Chamber 57 will hold its annual anniversary breakfast on Thursday, September 14, at the Matteson Holiday Inn. (Image Joy Communications)

Rich Township Chamber of Commerce dba Chamber 57 is the regional business community working as the central agency for the community development of business, industry, professionals, and other civic interests. The Chamber offers great value to its members by acting as the main source of information regarding businesses and community issues. Chamber 57 is a vehicle through which business and professional people work together voluntarily to define and solve community issues.

Others those at the breakfast will honor include Isaac Greene, Senior Pastor at Life Church, and Bonita Estelle, External Affairs Manager for ComEd. For tickets register at chamber57breakfast23.eventbrite.com

This article is courtesy Joy Communications on behalf of Chamber 57.