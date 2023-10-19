Honor Local Military Heroes with a Home Town Heroes Banner

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With Veterans Day just around the corner, the Village is still accepting applications for its Home Town Heroes Banner Program.

The Park Forest Hometown Heroes Banner Project allows residents to honor local military members and those who have served their country. For its inaugural year, the Project will place up to 50 banners along light poles in Downtown Park Forest.

Who is eligible?

U.S. Army Master Sergeant and Home Town Hero Kimberly Ann Spivey speaks at the 2023 Memorial Day observance in Park Forest. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Each banner will honor an individual service member, including active-duty service members, retired and honorably discharged veterans, and memorials to service members who are no longer with us.

How can I participate?

If you would like to have a banner dedicated to a service member in your family, please complete this form. The cost for each 18×36-inch banner is $150. Cost includes banner, hardware, and installation. All applications must be completed and submitted by March 31 to allow time for printing and installation by Memorial Day.

Applications accepted from July 1 – March 31 are to be considered for installation in May.

To process the application, please submit the following:

Completed application and Signed photo release statement Proof of Park Forest residency for service member of an immediate family member. (Example: copy of utility bill, driver’s license, etc.) Verification of active-duty status. (Example: military orders, military i.d., etc.) Verification of military service (DD214 or Honorable Discharge Certificate) High resolution (200-300dpi) photo of hero in their military uniform. Digital photos will be accepted. Check or money order for $150 payable to Village of Park Forest (please add “PF Hometown Heroes” in the memo line) MAIL TO:

Village of Park Forest

ATTN: Veterans Commission

350 Victory Drive

Park Forest, IL 60466

For All Questions & Inquiries:

Veterans Commission Staff Liaison, Village Manager Tom Mick at [email protected] or 708-748-1129. Park Forest Veterans Closet: 708-748-2829 or Downtown Park Forest Manager Heather Jones at [email protected] or 708-503-8153

Additional Information

For more information, visit the Veteran’s Closet & Resource Center at 351 Founders Way in Downtown Park Forest. You can also download forms here.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.