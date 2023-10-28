Helping Veterans Transition: The Veterans Closet and Resource Center

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Veterans Closet and Resource Center in the DownTown offers various resources for those who served. Besides giving veterans assistance finding necessities for their homes, the center offers other resources, too. In particular, the center can be a powerful resource as veterans transition from service to the community.

The Park Forest Veterans Commission opened the Veterans Closet and Resource Center in August 2015. It started shortly after the Village held a community-wide garage sale and asked residents to donate any items leftover from their garage sales to assist veterans.

The outpouring was so tremendous that a space was needed to store the many donations until they could be sorted and distributed. The Village of Park Forest donated a village-owned, empty storefront for temporary use. That temporary use became more permanent as donations continued to pour in.

Today, the space that began as a storage room is a fully operating service visited by and benefiting hundreds of veterans since its formation in 2015.

Helping Veterans Transition

“If a veteran is transitioning from military services and coming back home, the Veterans Closet and Resource Center can help them in numerous ways,” Mr. Mick said. “Additionally, if an unhoused veteran finds housing and needs necessities for their home – the center can assist them with that as well.”

Mr. Mick said the Veterans Closet and Resource Center is an excellent example of how Park Forest residents are saying thank you to those who’ve served.

The Veterans Closet and Resource Center is located in the DownTown at 351 Founders Way and is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday. You can contact the center by calling 708-748-2829.