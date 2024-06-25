Freedom Hall Announces 2024-2025 Schedule: Tickets On Sale in September

Freedom Hall (Village of Park Forest Photo)

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The 2024-2025 Freedom Hall schedule features some returning favorites, nationally known acts, a special Christmas show, and more. The season begins on October 12 and runs through April 19.

Following a very successful 2023-2024 season, Park Forest Cultural Arts Supervisor Victor Blackful hopes to build on that momentum. “Last year, we had fourteen shows and sold out nine of them. That is the best we have ever done, and we attracted many first-time attendees.”

Tickets go on sale in September and can be purchased online at freedomhall.org, or from the Freedom Hall box office in person or over the phone. Blackful noted that early sales may be available for groups and ticket packages. He said that online sales are growing in popularity, accounting for 55% of last year’s tickets sold.

As last year, performances are typically on Saturday evenings, with a few exceptions. There are two Sunday matinees, two Tuesday matinees, and a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday afternoon, January 20.

Blackful is seeking local businesses or corporate sponsors to support the season. Sponsorships are available for the entire season, a single show, or ads in the program. Interested parties can contact Freedom Hall at 708-747-0580 for more information.

Shining Star opens the new Freedom Hall season on October 12 with a tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. (Image: VOPF)

Shining Star Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Shining Star kicks off this year’s line-up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12.

The Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band last appeared at Freedom Hall in February 2023 with two sold-out performances. Originating from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire gained fame in the late ‘60s and ‘70s with hits such as “September,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “That’s the Way of the World,” and “Shining Star.” One of the best-selling bands of all time, the group incorporated a wide array of music, including jazz, R&B, soul, and funk.

Thomas Linsk and Mulberry Street perform a tribute to Billy Joel on November 16. (Image VOPF)

Mulberry Street Tribute to Billy Joel

Mulberry Street brings its tribute to Billy Joel to Freedom Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. Fans of Billy Joel will delight in hearing many of Joel’s litany of hits, which include “Piano Man,” New York State of Mind,” “Just the Way You Are,” and “Only the Good Die Young.”

More information about Mulberry Street, including performance videos, can be found on their website.

Slave is the first of several R&B groups to perform at Freedom Hall this season. (Photo VOPF)

Slave – R&B Legends

The funk band Slave takes the stage for two performances on Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m. The Ohio-based band came to prominence in the mid-’70s with hits such as “Slide” and “Watching You.”

Masters of Soul reprise many of the greatest Motown hits when they appear at Freedom Hall on December 15. (Photo VOPF)

Masters of Soul

Masters of Soul is a veteran of Freedom Hall and returns with two performances: Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. Always a fan favorite, the group covers the performers and songs that made Motown great.

This season’s Christmas concert highlights the Carpenters’ hits sung by Lisa Rock. (Photo VOPF)

Lisa Rock Presents a Carpenters Christmas

Freedom Hall’s Christmas concert features the return of vocalist Lisa Rock as she performs many holiday classics performed by the Carpenters from the late ‘60s through the ‘70s. Carpenters’ fans will remember their holiday television specials and “Christmas Portrait” album. This is an excellent opportunity to reminisce about one of the best-selling musical duos and get into the Christmas spirit.

The first concert of 2025 brings Simone Green to the stage on MLK Jr. Day, January 20. (Photo VOPF)

Simone Green MLK Soulful Journey

Born and raised in Arkansas but establishing herself in Chicago as a popular R&B and soul musician, Simone Green will appear at Freedom Hall on Monday, January 20, at 3 p.m. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by listening to Green cover classic hits from legends like Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Mary J. Blige.

The Candle Light Jazz group will perform a tribute to Luther Vandross on February 15. (Photo VOPF)

Candle Light Jazz Tribute to Luther Vandross

Freedom Hall audiences will recall Peter Jordan’s performance last season as part of a tribute to saxophonist Grover Washington, Jr. According to Blackful, it was one of the most well-received performances of the year. Jordan and the Candle Light jazz group return again this season with a tribute to soul and R&B singer Luther Vandross. The group takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.

Deacon Blues, a Steely Dan tribute band, appears at Freedom Hall on March 1. (Photo VOPF)

Deacon Blues Tribute to Steely Dan

Deacon Blues, a Chicago Steely Dan cover band, will perform at Freedom Hall on Saturday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. The group will play many of the songs made famous by musicians Walter Becker and Donald Fagan, such as “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number,” “Do It Again,” and “Reelin’ In the Years.” Videos of some of their past performances can be viewed on their website.

The R&B group Al Hudson & One Way takes the Freedom Hall stage on March 15. (Image VOPF)

Al Hudson & One Way

The Detroit R&B group formed in the mid-’70s will perform at Freedom Hall on Saturday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. Led by vocalist Al Hudson, the group had numerous R&B hits in the ‘80s, including “Cutie Pie.”

Chicago’s “Queen of R&B,” Latanya Hughes, comes to Freedom Hall on March 29. (Image VOPF)

Latanya Hughes, Chicago’s Queen of R&B

Blackful is excited to welcome Latanya Hughes to Freedom Hall on Saturday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. Known as Chicago’s Queen of R&B, she “lit up” City Winery during a recent performance.

“The Selena Experience” recreates the excitement of a Selena concert at Freedom Hall on April 5. (Image VOPF)

512: The Selena Experience

According to Blackful, one of the highlights of the upcoming season is the “Selena Experience” on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. It will be thirty years since Selena’s tragic death at only 23. This performance will celebrate the life and music of “The Queen of Tejano Music,” one of the most influential and enduring Latin artists ever.

The music of Olivia Newton-John will be featured in the ‘70s Sweetheart Tribute at Freedom Hall on April 8. (Image VOPF)

‘70s Sweetheart Tribute

For the final Tuesday matinee of the season, Chicago vocalist Maureen Christine will take the stage at 11 a.m. on April 8. The national recording artist will perform songs by some of the greatest singers of all time, including Barbara Streisand, Olivia Newton-John, and Helen Reddy. A sampling of Christine’s music can be heard on her website.

Closing out the 2024-2025 Freedom Hall season is Better Together with a tribute to Stevie Wonder. (Photo VOPF)

Better Together – Celebration of Stevie Wonder

In what has become a tradition at Freedom Hall, Jo Ann Daugherty and Better Together will close out the season on Saturday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. This year, the group will celebrate the 75th birthday of the legendary Stevie Wonder and perform many of his greatest hits.

Freedom Hall is located at 410 Lakewood Boulevard in Park Forest. The box office number is 708-747-0580. The 2024-2025 Freedom Hall flyer is shown below.