Elwood P. Dowd & His Whimsical World in HARVEY: The Drama Group Presents

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Just in time for the holidays, The Drama Group is delighted to present a classic comedy for its second offering of the 92nd season, HARVEY, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Mary Chase, best known for the 1950 film adaptation starring Jimmy Stewart. Deftly directed by Tony Labriola, the audience will be immersed in the whimsical world of Elwood P. Dowd and his best “friend” Harvey, a six-foot invisible rabbit, I mean a ”pooka!”

Show times for HARVEY are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, December 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16; ADDED Saturday matinee December 16 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm December 10 and 17.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

Harvey is coming to The Drama Group. (SUPPLIED)

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR HARVEY AT THE DRAMA GROUP

Masks will no longer required for audience members. The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building. This policy is subject to change.

SYNOPSIS – HARVEY

The story of a perfect gentleman, Elwood P. Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey — a pooka, who is a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit. When Elwood introduces Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, are determined to commit Elwood to a sanitarium. However, Veta is committed rather than Elwood! When the mistake is realized, a frantic search begins for Elwood and the invisible pooka, ending with Elwood appearing voluntarily at the sanitarium. In the end, however, Veta realizes she loves her brother and his invisible best friend just as they are and doesn’t want either to change.

Come and indulge your imagination and enjoy a hearty, hardy holiday laugh.

The Drama Group continues its Community Outreach Programs for the holidays by partnering with SOUTH SUBURBAN HUMANE SOCIETY, serving the southern suburbs of Chicago for over 50 years; initially in Chicago Heights, then Homewood, SSHS is located in Matteson in a larger facility and continues with the Homewood Adoption Center as well. It is a “no-kill” animal shelter that finds homes and provides resources for pets.

“Creating a better world for pets and the people who love them.”

Donations most appreciated: Purina cat/kitten chow, Purina Puppy chow, Purina Smartblend Chicken & Rice Adult dog food; paper towels, dog and cat toys, laundry detergent, dog/cat treats, and finally cash or AMAZON gift cards.

There will be donation boxes in the lobby of the Drama Group studio building evenings from Saturday, December 3, through the run of the show, Sunday, December 17.

Cast of HARVEY