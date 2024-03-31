Park Forest Village Board to Discuss Fiscal Policies and Public Works Contracts

Park Forest, IL–(ENEWSPF)–The Village of Park Forest Board of Trustees will meet at the Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive, Park Forest, Illinois, on April 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. for a Rules Meeting. This session will set the village’s fiscal policies and infrastructural direction and cover a range of agenda items, from fiscal policies for the upcoming budget to essential public works contracts.

The Board of Trustees does not vote at Rules Meetings. Board members discuss items for possible future action at Regular Meetings. The Village Board welcomes public comment on agenda items only at rules meetings.

Summary of Main Items for Discussion Monday

Fiscal Policies and Budget Directions

The board will initiate discussions with a resolution to adopt fiscal policies for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024/2025 budget. Mark A. Pries, Deputy Village Manager/Finance Director, emphasizes in a memo to the board the importance of these policies in guiding budget preparation. This is influenced by economic conditions and the need to address uncontrolled expenses like liability or health insurance. This year’s fiscal policy highlights include a 2% increase in departmental expenditures and a 2.5% salary increase for all personnel. It also includes incremental water, sewer, and refuse increases, reflecting the village’s economic reality and commitment to infrastructure improvement.

Further discussions will delve into maintaining the fund balances per the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requirements. This ensures the village’s financial stability and strategic allocation of funds. According to Director Pries, these policies are a testament to the village’s proactive fiscal management and a foundation for achieving the Board’s strategic planning goals.

Public Works Contracts in Focus

The meeting will also feature significant contract discussions, notably the possible renewal of the Residential Water Shut Off Valve Replacement Contract with M/J Underground and contracts for water treatment chemicals for the village’s water quality and supply.

A new contract proposal will discuss removing lime residuals, a necessary process for maintaining the water treatment plant’s efficiency. This follows the rebidding due to changes in the Illinois prevailing wage law. New Era Spreading has emerged as the lowest bidder, promising continued quality service in lime removal and disposal. The board will consider the options.

The renewal of the water shut-off valve replacement contract with M/J Underground is up for discussion on the residential front. The goal is to maintain the village’s water infrastructure and ensure residents’ access to reliable water services.

Multiple suppliers will be discussed and possibly awarded contracts for the procurement of water treatment chemicals. This ensures the plant has the necessary materials to produce safe, potable water for the village. This includes contracts for salt, carbon dioxide, soda ash, and quicklime, each essential for various stages of water treatment.

Looking Ahead: A Village Poised for Fiscal Stability and Infrastructure Improvement

The board will work to advance infrastructure projects critical for the village’s growth and residents’ well-being. The meeting will set a trajectory for the FY 2024/2025, balancing economic realities with the community’s needs and aspirations.

Village residents are encouraged to participate in this process. They can attend the meeting in person. Residents can also access agenda items and memoranda at the Village Hall lobby and on the village’s official website.

Note: OpenAI wrote the rough outline for this article or completed the initial editing of a press release sent to eNews Park Forest. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.